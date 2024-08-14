Uptime.com Introduces Secure Vault: Elevating Security and Credential Management in Website Monitoring

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Uptime.com, the leader in website monitoring, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Secure Vault, a state-of-the-art credential and key management feature designed to enhance security and compliance that puts the security of customer data top of mind and highest priority. In addition to the introduction of Secure Vault, Uptime.com is able to expand support for highly secure websites that require enhanced authentication methods such as client certificate-based authentication and more. This strategic investment defines Uptime.com's commitment to delivering the leading, customer-centric website monitoring platform that exceeds the market standard and further sets the bar for the industry's security best practices.

Setting the Standard for Website Monitoring Security

In today's ever-changing and fast-moving interconnected world, security breaches and cyber threats are a constant concern for organizations worldwide. Uptime.com's Secure Vault is a response to these challenges, introducing a secure, zero-trust, centralized storage architecture for credentials used in monitoring checks. By further extending our platform architecture, the Uptime.com Secure Vault further extends Uptime.com's commitment to security by securing credentials at a tenant level with independent security, access control and encryption per tenant ensures complete security and compliance of credentials stored in checks.

"We know how important it is for our customers to be able to securely monitor sites and services around the world and do it with peace of mind. We are setting the bar in website monitoring security and with the introduction of our Secure Vault solution we further extend our leadership in the monitoring space. Our goal is to provide the best website monitoring service and provide compelling capabilities in our platform. Very few competitors can offer these commitments and I am proud of the extensive efforts our Engineering team has put into this feature. We continue to listen to our customers and deliver the features they require to further their trust in our platform." - Jonathan Franconi, CEO and Head of Product at Uptime.com

Customer-Centric and Innovative Features

Secure Vault addresses a top-requested feature from Uptime.com's customer base: centralized credential management. This new capability allows users to store and manage credentials, client certificates and API keys securely in one location, with the added convenience of propagating password changes across all associated tests automatically.

"The introduction of the Secure Vault represents a significant milestone in our mission to build a secure and reliable monitoring platform. Our exceptional engineering team overcame numerous technical obstacles to deliver secure credentials storage, ensuring no disruption to existing workflows, while maintaining stringent security standards. Our commitment to continuous improvement will keep driving us forward on our path towards providing a zero-trust secure monitoring environment for our customers." - Oleksii Solianik, CTO & Head of Engineering at Uptime.com

Key features of Secure Vault include:

Centralized Credential Management: Customers can store credentials for re-use across API and synthetic tests, ensuring consistent and secure management.

Advanced Authentication Methods: Support for client certificates and token-based authentication for API and synthetic test configurations.

Secure Storage and Access: Credentials are encrypted instantly upon user entry and stored securely in the Vault. Zero-trust architecture ensures secure storage of credentials and upcoming enhanced RBAC will further extend controls.

Parameter Storage: Safely store and expand variables (coming soon), including not just user credentials and passwords, but also tokens, certificates, and more.

User-Friendly Interface: The Vault interface allows for easy management to view and edit stored parameters, credentials and certificates with the ability to assign and customize user access.

Commitment to continuous improvement of our Vault solution will continue with additional improvements in RBAC, authentication methods/types and more.

Uptime.com's Secure Vault represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to provide its customers with the most secure and reliable Uptime monitoring solutions. By introducing this feature, Uptime.com not only enhances its security-first mission but also opens the door for more sophisticated and advanced test configurations, all while maintaining a user-friendly experience.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com is a trusted provider of website monitoring solutions, serving customers globally with a commitment to reliability, security and innovation. The platform offers comprehensive tools to monitor website uptime, performance and security, ensuring that businesses can operate smoothly and efficiently in today's digital world.

