'Top Workplace' Gets Even Better Place to Work: US Med-Equip Expands with New National Headquarters in LEED-Certified Building

Growing USME team supporting rising number of hospitals nationwide as the company recommits to Houston with new headquarters

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / "Top Workplace" US Med-Equip (USME), the nation's highest-rated provider of medical equipment rentals and services for hospitals, expanded into a new LEED-certified headquarters to support its growing team. The USME Services Center was designed for the industry-leading Customer Experience Center, along with sales and operations headquarters, to better serve hospital partners across the country.









The West Houston facility earned a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification - an international symbol of excellence - from the U.S. Green Building Council, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The building features a conference center, meeting spaces with ample daylight and views, energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, and water-saving fixtures.

"Our bigger and brighter office was specifically designed to support our dedicated team," said Greg Salario, USME CEO. "A big part of working at US Med-Equip is our collaborative, mission-driven culture, and this new space will help our team foster new ideas for helping healthcare heroes across the country."

As the number of hospitals relying on USME continues to rise, its team ensures that clinicians have the necessary equipment when and where they need it. The company provides on-demand medical equipment rentals, allowing healthcare leaders to scale up or down as needed. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for equipment that is not frequently used, enabling hospitals to allocate resources more efficiently and focus on their staff and patient care.

USME delivers medical equipment nationwide to hospitals from 90 locations within two hours plus drive time and operates 24/7/365 to meet the urgent needs of its healthcare partners.

About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest-quality movable medical equipment, beds and therapeutic surfaces for patients in their care.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: US Med Equip

View the original press release on newswire.com.