Infillion Debuts IDVx, the Industry's First Scalable Interactive Video Solution, to Help Advertisers Drive Engagement Across Premium CTV, Desktop and Mobile Inventory

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Infillion, a full-service media platform that helps advertisers elevate their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats, and guaranteed attention, today launched IDVx, a first-to-market solution that brings scalable and measurable premium interactive video, including shoppable ads, across CTV, desktop and mobile. With IDVx, advertisers no longer have to make a trade-off between high-performance creative and efficient programmatic scale.

Powered by Infillion's best-in-class interactive creative and TrueX's more than 12 years of industry-leading performance, including high levels of attention, brand lift, and conversion, IDVx creates a new industry standard in video engagement. Tailored for digital and video buyers with KPIs at any stage in the purchase funnel, IDVx optimizes campaigns to drive higher brand lift and purchase intent, achieving a 2% interaction rate and a 90%+ video completion rate benchmark, as well as CPA metrics.

"As linear TV viewership wanes, advertisers are looking for a high-performing alternative that delivers measurable outcomes and ROI," said Laurel Rossi, CMO and CRO at Infillion. "Infillion's TrueX pioneered the focus on attention and interactivity for video ads more than 12 years ago. We know the difference between engagement and fly-by, inadvertent clicks. Advertisers have wanted a scalable performance-driven, creative experience. We're now able to meet that demand with IDVx, which combines Infillion's immersive creative capabilities and MediaMath's programmatic technology."

Features of IDVx include:

Premium engagement at scale: Create interactive experiences optimized for every environment and platform within the largest curated supply of premium inventory via MediaMath Marketplace.

Impactful, turnkey creative via Infillion's in-house creative studio: Achieve faster time-to-market (under one week of creative turnaround time) and deliver engaging consumer ad experiences with award-winning, interactive creative. Ads can be made shoppable on all devices with scan/click to site or cart functionality.

Precise, data-driven performance: Reach the right audience with Infillion's unique proprietary data, including the largest diversified panel of first-party location data and 100% opted-in zero-party data, for increased engagement. Media buyers can also build custom audiences by layering in their own CRM and third-party data for expanded reach.

Based on a beta test, Cint, a global software leader in digital insights and research technology, found IDVx campaigns resulted in a 7% increase in product awareness, an 8% lift in product familiarity, and a 6% lift in purchase consideration.

IDVx is Infillion's first new product since it acquired MediaMath in 2023, and the only product in the category that delivers interactive ad formats that work across premium supply at scale. Over the last 15 years, Infillion has built 30,000 interactive ads and run 45,000 campaigns across mobile, desktop, and CTV.

To learn more about Infillion's IDVx, please visit https://infillion.com/media/idvx.

About Infillion

Infillion is the only global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City, and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024.

