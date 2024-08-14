Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Ads Achieves Robust 2024 Growth & Bolsters Sales Leadership

Company Leaders Talk Podcast Community Engagement, Monetization & Video Strategies at Podcast Movement 2024

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced that Libsyn Ads has achieved 24% year-over-year growth for host-read ads in the first half of 2024 with further growth expected in the second half of the year. This momentum is driven by a number of significant new campaigns with Fortune 100 brands, positioning Libsyn as a leader in the podcast advertising space.

To accelerate this growth, Libsyn has bolstered its Libsyn Ads sales team. Rick Selah has been elevated to Chief Revenue Officer. Since joining Libsyn in 2022, Selah has played a crucial role as Executive Vice President of Sales and previously led Content Partnerships. Prior to Libsyn, Selah co-founded and served as President of Pod Ad Reps (PAR), where he led advertising sales efforts for a diverse catalog of independent podcasts, culminating in the 2022 acquisition of PAR by Libsyn.

Additionally, Stephen Pickens and Anthony Savelli have been promoted to Executive Vice Presidents of Sales, each bringing a wealth of experience in media strategy and sales leadership. Industry veteran Stephen Perlstein has also joined the team as Senior Vice President of Publishing, where his deep expertise in podcasting will help shape Libsyn's publishing strategy. Perlstein joins Libsyn from Viral Nation, where he pioneered a creator-friendly podcast business model as Head of Podcasts. His previous leadership roles include significant positions at Studio71, Skybound Entertainment, and Feral Audio.

With its expanding catalog of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's full-service advertising solution offers advertisers invaluable monetization opportunities to access sought-after podcast advertising inventory like ABC Audio, Aaron Mahnke's Lore, Berner Phone, Darknet Diaries, The John Campea Show, Newsworthy, The Viall Files, and more. Additionally, Libsyn is consistently ranked among the top three podcast networks and publishers in Podtrac's global rankings for streams, downloads, and views, further validating the power and reach of its premier advertising network and solutions.

"Podcast advertising is rapidly gaining traction, drawing more advertisers eager to reach engaged audiences with sophisticated targeting and measurement on par with other digital channels," said Rick Selah, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn. "We're continuing to invest in product innovation and deepen our talent pool to expand relationships with advertisers and agencies, empowering more brands to harness the power of our host-read, dynamic, and programmatic ad offerings as we enter our next phase of accelerated growth."

Meet Libsyn's Podcasting Experts & Explore Cutting-Edge Strategies at Podcast Movement 2024

As a presenting gold sponsor of Podcast Movement 2024, Libsyn invites attendees to visit booth #304 in the Prince George Exhibit Halls B-E. Discover the latest from the premier podcasting engine, enabling creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content.

Plus, company leaders - Elsie Escobar, Libsyn's Director of Community and Content and Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame inductee; Brian Cottington, Libsyn's Video Designer & Editor; Anthony Savelli, Executive Vice President of Sales, Libsyn Ads; Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Publishing, Libsyn; Bob Kane, Country Manager, Canada, Libsyn; Meredith Krantz, Brand Partnerships Director, Libsyn Ads; Sydney Dennis, Manager of Ad Operations, Libsyn Ads; and Rachel Vasquez, Account Executive, Libsyn - will take the stage for in-depth presentations and panel discussions at the conference.

These Libsyn experts will offer insights on topics ranging from growing an engaged podcast community and the art of brand integration to maximizing ad offerings from dynamic ad insertion to subscription models, as well as mastering video content for podcasters.

DATE + TIME LOCATION SESSION OVERVIEW SPEAKERS Tuesday, August 20 10:45 -

11:05 AM Creator Expert Talks Stage (Inside Expo) The State of Podcasting Community Elsie Escobar, Director of Community and Content, Libsyn

Arielle Nissenblatt, Community Marketing Manager, Descript 4:30 -

5:00 PM Podcaster Track Stage (Inside Expo) Driving Organic Messaging: The Art of Podcast Brand Integration Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Publishing, Libsyn

Meredith Krantz, Brand Partnerships Director, Libsyn Ads 4:30 -

5:00 PM Quill Sponsor Stage (Inside Expo) Show Me The Money: How Creators Should Monetize Their Shows in 2024 Bob Kane, Country Manager, Canada, Libsyn

Anthony Savelli, EVP of Sales, Libsyn Ads

Quincy de Vries, Senior Producer, Quill

Stephanie Andrews,VP of Product, CoHost & Quill

Arielle Nissenblatt, Community Marketing Manager, Descript Wednesday, August 21 10:15 -

11:15 AM Emerging Trends Track Stage (Inside Expo) A View From the Top Elsie Escobar, Director of Community and Content, Libsyn

Steve Goldstein, CEO, Amplifi Media

Dan Misener, Co-founder, Bumper

Andrew Mason, Founder & CEO, Descript

Ross Adams, CEO, Acast

Farid Haji, Senior Director, Partnership, The Roost Podcast Network 11:45 AM - 12:05 PM Creator Expert Talks Stage (Inside Expo) Expanding Your Podcast To YouTube Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Publishing, Libsyn 1:30 PM - 1:50 PM ET Industry Expert Talks Stage (Inside Expo) How Podcasts Are Re-Shaping The Creator Economy & What It Means For Brands Rachel Vasquez, Account Executive, Libsyn

Sophie Anderson, Associate Director, Podcast Sales Marketing, SiriusXM Media

Jenny Barish, Director, Podcast Relations, Studio71 3:00 -

3:30 PM Podcaster Track Stage (Inside Expo) Prior Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance! Why Your Ad Operations Team is Critical for Long Term Sponsorship Success Sydney Dennis, Manager of Ad Operations, Libsyn Ads

Angela Stiveson, Director of Ad Operations, ADOPTER Media

Brielle Pehanick, Senior Operations Manager, Backyard Ventures

Ilana Dunn, Host & Producer, Seeing Other People Podcast

Jessica Lee, Director of Sales & Development, Podcast Nation 4:30 -

5:00 PM Emerging Trends Track Stage (Inside Expo) YouTube and Podcasting DEMYSTIFIED: Practical Strategies for Video and Audio-Only Podcasters Brian Cottington, Video Designer & Editor, Libsyn

For more information on Podcast Movement 2024, which is taking place between August 19-22, 2024 at Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C., please visit https://2024.podcastmovement.com/.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

