Dow Jones News
14.08.2024 15:19 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung) 

=== 
*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +2,5% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +2,0% gg Vj 
*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +5,0% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +5,3% gg Vj 
  05:00 HK/Lenovo Group Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q 
  07:00 DE/Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA, Ergebnis 1H 
*** 07:30 NL/Adyen NV, Ergebnis 1H 
  07:30 DE/MVV Energie AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vq/+0,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,7% gg Vq/+0,3% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat Juni 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/k.A. 
     zuvor:  +0,4% gg Vm/+1,4% gg Vj 
     Drei-Monats-Rate 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  +0,9% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz Juni 
     Handelsbilanz 
     PROGNOSE: -15,0 Mrd GBP 
     zuvor:  -17,9 Mrd GBP 
*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion Juni 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm/+0,4% gg Vj 
*** 08:45 DE/Metro AG, Analystenkonferenz 3Q 
*** 10:00 NO/Norges Bank, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats 
     Bank Rate 
     PROGNOSE: 4,50% 
     zuvor:  4,50% 
  13:30 CN/Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q 
*** 14:00 US/Walmart Inc, Ergebnis 2Q 
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm 
     Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,4% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August 
     PROGNOSE: -6,0 
     zuvor:  -6,6 
*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) 
     PROGNOSE: 235.000 
     zuvor:  233.000 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  0,0% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index August 
     PROGNOSE: 7,9 
     zuvor:  13,9 
*** 14:30 US/Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Präsident Musalem, 
     Rede bei Veramstaltung der Greater Louisville Inc 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,6% gg Vm 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE: 78,5% 
     zuvor:  78,8% 
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,5% gg Vm 
 
    - DE/Allgeier SE, Ergebnis 1H 
    - IT,KR/Börsenfeiertag Italien, Südkorea 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/hab

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

