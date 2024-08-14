DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. August (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli PROGNOSE: +2,5% gg Vj zuvor: +2,0% gg Vj *** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli PROGNOSE: +5,0% gg Vj zuvor: +5,3% gg Vj 05:00 HK/Lenovo Group Ltd, Ergebnis 1Q 07:00 DE/Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA, Ergebnis 1H *** 07:30 NL/Adyen NV, Ergebnis 1H 07:30 DE/MVV Energie AG, Ergebnis 9 Monate *** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vq/+0,6% gg Vj zuvor: +0,7% gg Vq/+0,3% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat Juni PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/k.A. zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,4% gg Vj Drei-Monats-Rate PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: +0,9% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz Juni Handelsbilanz PROGNOSE: -15,0 Mrd GBP zuvor: -17,9 Mrd GBP *** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion Juni Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,4% gg Vj *** 08:45 DE/Metro AG, Analystenkonferenz 3Q *** 10:00 NO/Norges Bank, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats Bank Rate PROGNOSE: 4,50% zuvor: 4,50% 13:30 CN/Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Ergebnis 2Q *** 14:00 US/Walmart Inc, Ergebnis 2Q *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August PROGNOSE: -6,0 zuvor: -6,6 *** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) PROGNOSE: 235.000 zuvor: 233.000 *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli Importpreise PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index August PROGNOSE: 7,9 zuvor: 13,9 *** 14:30 US/Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Präsident Musalem, Rede bei Veramstaltung der Greater Louisville Inc *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 78,5% zuvor: 78,8% *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm - DE/Allgeier SE, Ergebnis 1H - IT,KR/Börsenfeiertag Italien, Südkorea ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

