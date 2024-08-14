Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
14.08.24
15:49 Uhr
78,36 Euro
-0,72
-0,91 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,3278,3416:07
78,3278,3416:07
ACCESSWIRE
14.08.2024 15:26 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

How Henkel Is Exceeding Sustainability Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Originally published by the National Association of Manufacturers

If you ask Henkel how it managed to cut its worldwide carbon footprint in half a few years ago, its leaders will gladly let you in on the secret: there isn't one.

The impressive reduction is down to common sense and good old-fashioned effort.

Click here to read more from this interview between Pernille Lind Olsen, President of Henkel North America, and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Image courtesy of Henkel

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.