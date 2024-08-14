AleaSoft says that rising electricity demand and higher solar and wind production caused electricity prices to drop across most European markets last week, despite an uptick in gas prices. France set a record for daily solar production on Aug. 5, reaching 129 GWh. AleaSoft Energy Forecasting said that weekly average electricity prices fell across most major European markets during the week of Aug. 5. Compared to the previous week, prices decreased in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Nordic, Spanish, and Portuguese markets. The exception was the Italian market, where the average price ...

