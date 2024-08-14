KBRA releases research outlining the current state of the banking sector within the European Union (EU). Notably, the European Central Bank (ECB) has supported the banking sector over the past 15 years with special liquidity operations. These long-term refinancing operations ballooned to reach a high of EUR2.2 trillion in October 2021 across banks within the eurozone. Although previously considered as a facility for banks in a difficult position and utilised as a short-term (90 day) last resort, the stigma disappeared during the global financial crisis (GFC), the European sovereign debt crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, the ECB also introduced targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) to support lending to the real economy and lift inflation. This operation received significant take-up in the prior decade, given the favourable rates available; however, that liquidity facility is now disappearing rapidly. This KBRA report explores what lies ahead for the banking sector and the potential effects on capital markets.

Key Takeaways

Capital is the focus for banks to reach Basel Endgame targets. The use of synthetic securitisation and other capital funding methods in recent years has helped banks increase common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital to 16% on average in the EU, according to the European Banking Authority (EBA).

After the GFC, authorities and regulators were concerned about liquidity and funding for banks. Regulations intended to improve banking sector stability required adjustments to bank balance sheets, liquidity, and funding. With longer-term refinancing operations (LTRO) declining to levels last seen before the GFC, banks across the eurozone are demonstrating their improved funding and liquidity. In addition, with less than EUR90 billion currently outstanding and maturities coming in September and December 2024, levels are expected to be near their lowest since the introduction of the euro in January 1999. Further, liquidity coverage ratios remain at supportive levels despite the refinancing operation repayments, with an average of 161% across the EU.

