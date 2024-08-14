Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from August 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change market segment according with below. ISIN code New segment ------------------------------------------------ NO0012759093 OSL Tracker Certificates ------------------------------------------------ NO0012727934 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E ------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.