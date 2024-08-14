Standouts include JPMorgan Chase, CommBank, U.S. Veterans Health Administration, U.N. AI for Good Chairperson, and renowned wildlife conservationist.

H2O.ai, the open-source leader in Generative AI and machine learning, today announced the launch of its inaugural H2O AI 100 list, recognizing the top 100 individuals driving innovation and impact in artificial intelligence across industries and sectors globally.

The H2O AI 100 list aims to spotlight leaders who are not just developing cutting-edge AI technology, but successfully implementing and scaling AI solutions to transform their organizations and industries. Honorees were selected through a rigorous process combining public nominations, LLM-powered analysis, and evaluation by H2O.ai's VP of Data Science Olivier Grellier alongside an independent judge, research firm Evident AI.

"There won't be a Fortune 500 company that is not led by an AI maker or Data Scientist by 2030. Every organization will have its strategy led by data and AI and be purpose-led from the heart," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder of H2O.ai.

The list spans nations and industries showcasing visionaries from multinational corporations, country leaders, public sector and non-profit organizations. The final list of winners was curated by H2O.ai's team and augmented by the latest LLMs. Using Anthropic Claude Sonnet 3.5, OpenAI GPT-4o, and H2O Enterprise h2oGPTe, hundreds of applications were evaluated based on public track records and nomination details. The evaluation process was also guided by insights from CEO and Co-founder of Evident, Alexandra Mousavizadeh.

"The AI 100 list showcases the pioneering efforts of banks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase in integrating AI to revolutionize financial services. These institutions are at the forefront of using AI to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and innovate responsibly. These banking leaders exemplify how AI can drive transformative change in banking, setting new standards for the industry and paving the way for the future of finance," said Mousavizadeh.

The list reveals notable trends in AI adoption and innovation:

Technology, financial services, the public sector, and healthcare emerge as leading adopters with strong representation from the financial services sector, including leaders from top banks such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Notably, it includes 56 c-suite executives from 47 Fortune 500 companies, and highlights researchers advancing the frontiers of AI science and ethics.

Geographically, while North America dominates with 84 honorees, the list also recognizes growing innovation hubs in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

H2O AI 100 also highlights promising "AI for Good" applications in areas such as climate change, wildlife conservation, and healthcare accessibility.

The full H2O AI 100 list and report are available at www.h2o.ai/ai-100/winners

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai's open-source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPT, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and AES. H2O.ai's AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide and aims to bring together the world's top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

