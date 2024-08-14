Caron Scientific Announces Leadership Transitions

Joanna Moncivaiz Appointed as New President and CEO, and Jay Abramo to Chief Commercial Officer

MARIETTA, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"), a leading provider of laboratory equipment for drug development, cell and gene therapy research, and academic research, announced the appointment of Joanna Moncivaiz as the new President and CEO. Moncivaiz will replace Jay Hexamer, who announced his retirement. Hexamer will continue to serve the company in a senior advisory role. Jay Abramo was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

Joanna has made a significant impact since joining Caron in August 2023 as Chief Operating Officer. She previously served as CFO and VP of Finance at Filtec and VP of Finance at TASI Group. Joanna has over 20 years of experience building profitable global platforms in the test, measurement, and instrumentation sectors by implementing business systems, reducing complexity in workflows, and focusing on quality. Moncivaiz will drive operational and engineering improvements to enhance profitability.

"I want to thank Jay for his commitment to serving our customers and building a strong leadership team. Caron will continue to be focused on developing innovative, high-quality products with world-class customer support," said Moncivaiz.

Jay Hexamer will transition from his role as CEO to serve in a senior advisory position. "I look forward to continuing to serve the company in my new role and stepping aside with great confidence, knowing Joanna will take the helm, supported by Jay Abramo and our talented senior leadership team. There is so much talent within this organization; I'm excited for our future as a company," stated Hexamer.

Jay Abramo has worked for the company for the past two years, focusing on Global Sales and Service, and has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. He will be dedicated to revenue generation and market awareness. He will oversee Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, and Marketing.

The new leadership is also undertaking a company brand refresh to emphasize advancements in the scientific community. Caron unveiled a new logo and brand name, Caron Scientific, as part of the leadership's ongoing improvements and advancements.

About Caron

With over 38 years in the industry, Caron specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality controlled environment equipment for the laboratory.

Our solution-focused product range includes state-of-the-art environmental test chambers, cell culture incubators, stability storage systems, and automation-supporting enclosures. Each product is meticulously engineered to ensure precision, reliability, and compliance with international standards.

All team members at Caron are an integral part of our ecosystem, contributing to our primary goal of "opening doors for scientists." For more information, visit www.caronproducts.com.

Media Contact: Ariana Bowen, abowen@caronproducts.com, (740) 513-7153

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481904/Caron.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caron-scientific-announces-leadership-transitions-302222435.html