Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from August 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change market segment according with below. Long Name ISIN Current Market Segment New Market Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BULL US MAAKAASU X1 SE0019892 HEL Leverage HEL Tracker NORDNET F 423 Certificates Extend ME Certificates Extend ME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260