Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
14.08.2024
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from August 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp 
will change market segment according with below. 


Long Name       ISIN    Current Market Segment  New Market Segment  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BULL US MAAKAASU X1  SE0019892 HEL Leverage       HEL Tracker      
 NORDNET F      423     Certificates Extend ME  Certificates Extend 
                              ME          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
