Arvada Center and U.S. Bank Build on a Decades-Long Relationship

The Denver-area arts and humanities nonprofit and the bank have grown together while helping 'individuals to realize their own potential'

For more than 30 years, the U.S. Bank Foundation has financially supported the Arvada Center , a nonprofit that brings the arts and humanities to the west Denver metro area.

The two organizations have always been aligned in their missions to power the potential of their communities, which is why their relationship has strengthened with time. With a U.S. Bank team member on the Arvada Center board and a newly formed banking relationship, the two organizations will continue to grow together for years to come.

"We've only seen the U.S. Bank support grow over the years, and we look forward how we will continue to help each other realize how we can empower individuals to realize their own potential," said Philip Sneed, Arvada Center President & CEO.

