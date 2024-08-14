Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.08.2024
101 Leser
Arvada Center and U.S. Bank Build on a Decades-Long Relationship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / U.S. Bank:

The Denver-area arts and humanities nonprofit and the bank have grown together while helping 'individuals to realize their own potential'

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

For more than 30 years, the U.S. Bank Foundation has financially supported the Arvada Center, a nonprofit that brings the arts and humanities to the west Denver metro area.

The two organizations have always been aligned in their missions to power the potential of their communities, which is why their relationship has strengthened with time. With a U.S. Bank team member on the Arvada Center board and a newly formed banking relationship, the two organizations will continue to grow together for years to come.

"We've only seen the U.S. Bank support grow over the years, and we look forward how we will continue to help each other realize how we can empower individuals to realize their own potential," said Philip Sneed, Arvada Center President & CEO.

To learn more about the relationship between U.S. Bank and Arvada Center, check out the video above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
