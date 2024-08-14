vCom Solutions Inducted Into 2023 Telarus Hall of Fame

vCom recognized for outstanding impact in the technology channel

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, was inducted into the 2023 Telarus Hall of Fame. This honor, given during the 2024 Telarus Partner Summit, recognized technology advisors who demonstrate notable achievements while in the channel. vCom Solutions was one of only two organizations to join the prestigious group.

vCom is inducted into the Telarus Hall of Fame 2023.

vCom is inducted into the Telarus Hall of Fame 2023.

"I want to congratulate vCom on their induction into the Telarus Hall of Fame," says Dan Foster, chief revenue officer at Telarus. "We appreciate the continued partnership. It's been a strong collaboration leading to outstanding results."

Since partnering with Telarus in 2011, vCom Solutions has enjoyed a successful 13-year run. Over this period, vCom Solutions has delivered remarkable results, including:

96 consecutive selling months

Top 5 in overall sales year to date

Top 10 in overall sales in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023

Over 500 unique customers

Additional accolades include being ranked among the Top 5 for UCaaS and Voice Sales in 2023, as well as securing a Top 5 position in Network and Voice Services in 2022. These achievements highlight vCom's versatility, dedication, and consistency. Their impressive track record in the channel underscores their commitment to excellence and their unwavering dedication to delivering value to the IT sector as a whole.

"We are deeply honored and proud to be inducted into the Telarus Hall of Fame," says Gary Storm, chief executive officer at vCom. "This recognition is a testament to the remarkable partnership we've built over the past 13 years with Telarus."

To learn more about the Telarus Hall of Fame and why highly respected inductees like vCom matter, visit telarus.com/blog.

###

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom visit vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.