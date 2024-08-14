Smoothstack Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Smoothstack named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Smoothstack, the leading Hire-Train-Deploy solution for major enterprises, today announced it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Smoothstack ranks No. 684 on this year's list and joins the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Oracle and other global corporations that have been previously recognized as honorees by Inc. Magazine.

"This ranking is a testament to the difference Smoothstack is making for our employees and clients," said John Akkara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Smoothstack. "Joining the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 is an honor, but it wouldn't be possible without those who have trusted in us. Our trainees trust us to provide them with the skills they need and the companies we service rely on Smoothstack to provide IT talent at scale. Smoothstack has been successful in that mission, and today's award is recognition of that success."

Smoothstack remains a key provider of talent to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies in their efforts to expand their IT initiatives. Smoothstack has seen incredible overall development, including a nearly 700% revenue growth during a three-year period ending in 2023.

Smoothstack continues to deliver solutions in a labor market with changing headwinds and unprecedented hiring challenges by offering invaluable training to workers and providing its pool of previously untapped talent to employers in need of talented professionals.

Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

