Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Straight Year

The higher ed tech company ranks amongst the fastest-growing, private companies in the United States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, once again secured a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, making its second appearance among the nation's fastest-growing companies.





Pathify logo

Pathify logo





Pathify secured a premier ranking of 930th overall and the fastest-growing higher ed-focused enterprise software company. The 2024 Inc. 5000 list spotlights companies achieving extraordinary revenue growth and contributing significantly to the United States' most dynamic sector - private, entrepreneurial businesses.

Pathify fills the massive user experience void at the center of the higher education digital ecosystem, delivering personalized experiences unifying technology, content, communications and people. With seamless integration capabilities across the entire higher education tech stack, Pathify is the most widely used, non-SIS, system-agnostic student portal and digital engagement hub.

"We're honored to be recognized for the second year in a row and alongside so many impressive companies," said Chase Williams, Pathify Co-founder and CEO. "This achievement reflects the incredible work ethic and dedication of the entire Pathify team while highlighting our mission in transforming the student experience. It takes significant growth to make the Inc. 5000 and we're incredibly proud of that accomplishment."

Being part of the 2024 Inc. 5000 adds another achievement to Pathify's impressive repertoire, including surpassing 1.4 million unique active users, achieving 544% three-year growth, reaching over 140 customers and maintaining a robust 67 Net Promoter Score (NPS).

"It's amazing to see how far we've come since our humble beginnings down under in Melbourne," said James McCubbin, Co-founder and CFO. "We're very fortunate to have such a great team, and extraordinarily healthy financials given current market volatility."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

