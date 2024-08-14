Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Small Satellite Market Expected to Reach USD 7.49 Billion by 2030, at a growth rate of 12.77 percent

Maximize Market Research has published a detailed exclusive analytical report on the Small Satellite Market

PUNE, India, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Satellite Market is projected to grow from 3.23 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.49 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.77 % from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Maximize Market Research.

The space industry is advancing towards a future where expansive constellations of small satellites deliver a wide range of services across the globe. According to MMR study Report over 26,100 small satellites, each under 500 kg, will be launched between 2023 and 2032, resulting in a daily launch mass of 1.5 tons. This boom is driven primarily by mega-constellations such as SpaceX's Starlink and China SatNet's GuoWang, which together will account for nearly two-thirds of the smallsat launches and over 80% of the launch mass. This Factor is significantly responsible for the growth of the Small Satellite Market. Also, growth is boosted by the New Space era, lowering barriers to entry and driving significant interest from startups, companies, and governments. SpaceWorks forecasts between 513 and 745 smallsat launches in 2023 alone, potentially doubling and even tripling the number of small satellites in orbit within five years. This surge marks a transformative shift in the Space industry landscape.

Small Satellite Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 3.23 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 7.49 Billion CAGR 12.77 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Segment Covered by Satellite Type by Application by End User by Region Drivers ? Innovations in satellite technology ? Growing Demand for Internet Connectivity Restrain ? Stringent Regulations ? Orbital Debris Concerns Opportunities ? Increasing Government Investments Report Coverage Market Share, Market Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Small Satellite Technology: Revolutionizing Space Industry

The small satellite Market is growing, due to significant advancements in microelectronics and battery technology. These innovations have enabled the creation of powerful yet compact satellites that are both cost-effective and capable of long-term missions, making space more accessible to diverse organizations, including universities and startups. For instance, City Labs is leading the charge with its recent U.S. Air Force contract to develop an innovative ion engine powered by radioactive isotopes. This breakthrough promises to advance small satellite technology, paving the way for new opportunities in space exploration and communication.

Small Satellite Industry Segment Analysis: Key Areas of Focus

The global Small Satellite Market was segmented into Satellite Types including small satellites Mini satellites, Micro satellites, Nano satellites, and others. Among these small satellites dominated the Small Satellite Market in the year 2023. Due to their flexibility, and rapid deployment capabilities. They offer advanced technologies at lower prices compared to traditional satellites, driving innovation and widespread adoption across various sectors such as communication, Earth observation, and scientific research. Their scalability and efficiency make them a preferred choice.

Regional Insight: North America held the largest share of the Small Satellite Market

The United States remains a dominant force in the space industry, commanding approximately one-third of the operational spacecraft orbiting Earth. Its historic achievements include the Apollo moon landings, Skylab space station, Space Shuttle program, International Space Station (ISS), and the Mars Exploration rovers Opportunity and Curiosity. The U.S. has developed a substantial fleet encompassing communications, electronic intelligence, missile detection, weather monitoring, technological advancements, navigation, and surveillance satellites. These technological innovations helped North America to stay forefront of the Small Satellite Industry.

The country's space exploration initiatives are primarily overseen by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which continues to spearhead advancements in space technology and exploration. The U.S. strategic focus on satellite technology underscores its leadership and ongoing commitment to maintaining a significant presence in the global space sector and Small Satellite Market.

Small Satellite Market: Segmentation

By Satellite Type

Small Satellite

Mini Satellite

Micro Satellite

Nano Satellite

Others

By Application

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

Satellite Communication

Science & Exploration

Mapping & Navigation

Space Observation

Others

By End User

Commercial

Academic

Government & Military

Others

Small Satellite Market: Key Players

Small Satellite Market Top Key Players in North America

SpaceX (Hawthorne, California, USA) Planet Labs (San Francisco, California, USA) Spire Global (Vienna, Virginia, USA) Rocket Lab (Long Beach, California, USA) Sierra Nevada Corporation (Sparks, Nevada, USA) BlackSky Global (Herndon, Virginia, USA) Blue Canyon Technologies (Boulder, Colorado, USA) Lockheed Martin Space (Denver, Colorado, USA) Relativity Space (Long Beach, California, USA)

Small Satellite Market Giants in Europe

OneWeb (London, United Kingdom) AAC Clyde Space (Uppsala, Sweden) Astrocast (Lausanne, Switzerland) NanoAvionics (Vilnius, Lithuania) Thales Alenia Space (Cannes, France) Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) (Guildford, United Kingdom)

Satellite IoT Market: The global Satellite IoT Market is segmented by Service Type, Frequency Band, Organization Size, and Application. The Market is expected to reach USD 7.95 Billion by 2030. Technological Development in Satellite IoT Services and Wireless Technology to Drive Market Growth.

Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market: Satellite enabled IoT Software Market is segmented by Technology and Application. The Market is expected to reach USD 15.34 Billion by 2030. The growth demand for connections with remote locations has been instrumental in the development of the satellite-enabled IoT market.

Optical Satellite Communication Market: The Optical Satellite Communication Market is segmented by Component, Application, and End User. The Market is expected to reach USD 1156 Million by 2030. Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission significantly boost the market growth.

Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market: The Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market is segmented by Product, Type, and Application. The Market is expected to reach USD 10.34 Billion by 2030. Increasing demand for satellite connectivity drives the growth of the Market.

Satellite Internet Market was valued at USD 85.89 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 162.04 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030)

Small Satellite Service Market size was valued at US$ 5.72 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 19.6 % through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 20.04 Bn.

