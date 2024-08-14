Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
14.08.24
15:29 Uhr
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 
14-Aug-2024 / 14:51 GMT/BST 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") 
Trading Update 
The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 8,000,000 shares of Surgical Innovations 
Group plc, a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM, increasing the Company's stake in Surgical 
Innovations Group plc to 10.80%. 
Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), 'specialises in the design and manufacture of creative solutions for use in 
minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and industrial markets. [Their] pioneering products are developed in close 
collaboration with international surgeons to ensure they meet patients' needs and remain at the forefront of 
innovation'. 
https://www.sigroupplc.com/ 
END 
Investor Enquiries:  enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 340653 
EQS News ID:  1968291 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
August 14, 2024 09:51 ET (13:51 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.