Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name, new last trading date, interest rate etc. for bond loan issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ)

As from August 15, 2024, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) will change company name to Gigasun AB (publ). The following bond loan issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) will have a new last trading date, reimbursement day and interest rate. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. ISIN New Last Trading Day New reimbursement day New interest rate SE0011721380 2025-10-31 2025-11-08 12.250 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.