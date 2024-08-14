Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: A3C9UX | ISIN: SE0016101521 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST0
Frankfurt
14.08.24
08:02 Uhr
0,274 Euro
-0,014
-4,86 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGASUN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGASUN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.08.2024 16:22 Uhr
125 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name, new last trading date, interest rate etc. for bond loan issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ)

As from August 15, 2024, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) will change company
name to Gigasun AB (publ). 

The following bond loan issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) will have a
new last trading date, reimbursement day and interest rate. Please find
instrument identifiers in the attached document. 

ISIN     New Last Trading Day New reimbursement day New interest rate
                                      
SE0011721380 2025-10-31      2025-11-08       12.250      



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.
