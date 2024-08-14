Proactive Worldwide, Inc. Recognized as One of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois

Proactive Worldwide, Inc. Honored for Excellence in Employee Engagement and Workplace Environment

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide, Inc., a global leader in competitive, market, and customer intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been ranked as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and supportive work environment and upholding its purpose of enriching the fabric of people's lives.

The Best Workplaces in Illinois rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the Illinois State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (IL SHRM) and the Best Companies Group. Proactive Worldwide will be celebrated at a special luncheon in late August.

"We are incredibly honored to be named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois," said Kelley Loiacono, Chief of Staff at Proactive Worldwide. "This accolade is a testament to our entire team's dedication and hard work. We strive to create an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated, appreciated, and empowered to achieve their best, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to our employees."

Chief Operations Officer at Proactive Worldwide, Jennifer Zeman added, "Receiving this recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to create a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture. We're thrilled about this award, as it comes straight from our employees' honest feedback in a comprehensive, anonymous survey administered by a third party. It truly means a lot to us. We are dedicated to continually improving and supporting our employees' growth and satisfaction."

The company expresses gratitude to IL SHRM and the Best Companies Group for this honor and thanks its team members for their continued dedication and commitment to Proactive and its clients.

About Proactive Worldwide, Inc.

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company focused on competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 29-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com.

