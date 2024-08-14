IDEAL POWER INC.: Ideal Power Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reports results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our B-TRAN commercial progress continued with several significant developments over the last three months. We are now collaborating with a third global automaker and achieved two more of our 2024 milestones with the addition of a second global distributor and the qualification of a second high volume production fab. We are pleased to see multiple large companies in our test and evaluation program advancing to place initial orders," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "We remain on track to achieve our 2024 milestones and look forward to more commercial announcements in the coming months."

Key Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Execution to our B-TRAN commercial roadmap continues, including:

Collaborating with a third global automaker. This auto OEM is evaluating B-TRAN-enabled contactors as a potential replacement for electromechanical contactors in its electric vehicles.

Finalizing a distribution agreement with a second global distributor with particular strength in Asia. This distributor is already placing orders with us.

Qualified a second wafer fabrication supplier with high-volume production capability. With the addition of this European partner, we are dual sourced for wafer fabrication in different parts of the world with ample capacity to support anticipated customer demand over the next few years.

Secured orders for B-TRAN devices and circuit breaker evaluation boards from a global leader in power semiconductor and power electronics solutions in connection with its launch of a multi-year DC power distribution system program. This global leader presents multiple opportunities for us as it addresses several of our target industrial markets: solid-state circuit breakers ("SSCB") for industrial facilities and electric utility grid infrastructure and renewable energy.

Secured an order for B-TRAN devices for evaluation in solar inverter applications from a top 10 global provider of power conversion solutions to the solar industry. This customer is a previously announced participant in our B-TRAN test and evaluation program.

Secured an order for SymCool® power modules and drivers from a Forbes Global 500 power management market leader initially in our B-TRAN test and evaluation program. This global power management market leader is evaluating SymCool® against IGBT modules for use in SSCB applications.

Added a global leader in circuit protection, industrial fuses and power conversion technology with over a billion in annual sales to the roster of the B-TRAN test and evaluation program.

Based on the results of testing, we increased the current rating of our SymCool® power module from 160A to 200A, a 25% increase. In conjunction with a power module size reduction of approximately 50%, this results in a dramatic increase in power density for the SymCool® power module.

B-TRAN Patent Estate: Currently at 87 issued B-TRAN patents with 40 of those issued outside of the United States and 45 pending B-TRAN patents. Current geographic coverage includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe, with pending coverage in Taiwan.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash used in operating and investing activities in the second quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash used in operating and investing and activities in the first half of 2024 was $4.2 million compared to $3.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Raised $15.7 million in net proceeds from a public offering. Received net proceeds of $13.7 million upon initial closing in March 2024 followed by net proceeds of $2.0 million from the exercise of the underwriter's overallotment option in April 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.1 million at June 30, 2024.

No long-term debt was outstanding at June 30, 2024.

Commercial revenue was $1,331 in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 driven primarily by higher research and development spending.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

2024 Milestones

For 2024, the Company has set or achieved the following milestones:

v Successfully completed Phase II of development program with Stellantis

• Secure Phase III of development program with Stellantis

v Complete qualification of second high-volume production fab

• Convert large OEMs in our test and evaluation program to design wins/custom development agreements

v Add distributors for SymCool® products

• Initial sales of SymCool® IQ intelligent power module

• Begin third-party automotive qualification testing

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding us remaining on track to achieve our 2024 milestones and looking forward to more commercial announcements in the coming months as well as our statement that our wafer fabrication suppliers have ample capacity to support anticipated customer demand for our products over the next few years. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

IDEAL POWER INC. Balance Sheets (unaudited)













June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,064,897 $ 8,474,835 Accounts receivable, net

1,331

70,000 Inventory

79,662

81,450 Prepayments and other current assets

317,190

482,890 Total current assets

20,463,080

9,109,175









Property and equipment, net

351,533

359,225 Intangible assets, net

2,586,359

2,580,066 Right of use asset

-

186,570 Other assets

18,727

13,034 Total assets $ 23,419,699 $ 12,248,070









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 230,634 $ 405,098 Accrued expenses

649,186

455,112 Current portion of lease liability

-

70,683 Total current liabilities

879,820

930,893









Long-term lease liability

-

132,304 Other long-term liabilities

1,066,274

1,125,173 Total liabilities

1,946,094

2,188,370









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

7,695

5,998 Additional paid-in capital

123,660,261

107,116,362 Treasury stock

(13,210)

(13,210) Accumulated deficit

(102,181,141)

(97,049,450) Total stockholders' equity

21,473,605

10,059,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,419,699 $ 12,248,070

IDEAL POWER INC. Statements of Operations (unaudited)























Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023



2024

2023



















Commercial revenue $ 1,331 $ 98,443

$ 80,070 $ 98,443 Grant revenue

-

36,724



-

37,388 Total revenue

1,331

135,167



80,070

135,831



















Cost of commercial revenue

17,474

74,013



85,972

74,013 Cost of grant revenue

-

36,724



-

37,388 Total cost of revenue

17,474

110,737



85,972

111,401



















Gross profit

(16,143)

24,430



(5,902)

24,430



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development

1,562,747

1,206,688



2,929,640

2,646,716 General and administrative

947,384

933,993



1,801,072

1,828,926 Sales and marketing

359,739

271,900



676,350

576,226 Total operating expenses

2,869,870

2,412,581



5,407,062

5,051,868



















Loss from operations

(2,886,013)

(2,388,151)



(5,412,964)

(5,027,438)



















Interest income, net

223,948

108,345



281,273

219,647



















Net loss $ (2,662,065) $ (2,279,806)

$ (5,131,691) $ (4,807,791)



















Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.37)

$ (0.69) $ (0.78)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

basic and fully diluted

8,514,581

6,185,397



7,417,260

6,181,972

IDEAL POWER INC. Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)













Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Loss $ (5,131,691)

(4,807,791) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

163,871

121,423 Amortization of right of use asset

34,948

30,590 Write-off of capitalized patents

62,073

- Write-off of fixed assets

14,459

- Gain on lease termination

(15,319)

- Stock-based compensation

745,600

1,233,207 Decrease (increase) in operating assets:







Accounts receivable

68,669

(137,388) Inventory

1,788

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets

160,007

(49,065) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:







Accounts payable

(174,464)

(18,493) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

135,175

250,414 Lease liability

(36,046)

(31,389) Net cash used in operating activities

(3,970,930)

(3,408,492)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(64,036)

(114,025) Acquisition of intangible assets

(174,968)

(139,838) Net cash used in investing activities

(239,004)

(253,863)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants

15,724,818

- Exercise of options

86,757

- Payment of taxes related to restricted stock unit vesting

(11,579)

- Net cash provided by financing activities

15,799,996

-









Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,590,062

(3,662,355) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

8,474,835

16,345,623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 20,064,897 $ 12,683,268

