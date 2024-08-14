SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR," "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Mike Matacunas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second quarter results reflect a focus on simplification and driving growth in the Americas, specifically the U.S. and Canada. Our revenues in the second quarter were up 37% in the ongoing U.S. business and 14% in Canada. In addition, we continued to divest in underperforming assets in the second quarter resulting in a one-time $4.9 million capital gain and increasing our cash to $22 million. Our financials are stronger than they have ever been in the history of the company and demand for our services is growing.

"The last three years have seen a transformation of this business from a complex, joint-venture based, legally mired, trapped cash, hard to understand company to a focused, simplified, financially solid, cash-rich, growing enterprise. At the same time, we have delivered value to our shareholders, expanded our client base and energized the organization. In effect, we changed two wheels of the car at the same time and I couldn't be prouder of this team," said Mike Matacunas, Chief Executive Officer.

"Lastly, we do not have an update on our 'go private' announcement from June 5th other than to confirm this process remains underway and we will communicate when appropriate," concluded Matacunas.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net revenues of $57.3 million, primarily comprised of $54.0 million from the Americas segment

Closed divestitures of China and Brazil

Gross profit was $11.0 million, or 19.2% of revenues.

Gain on selling businesses of $4.9 million

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. of $3.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, up 467%.

Repurchased 1 million shares under our Board-approved share buyback program.

Six Months 2024 Highlights

Net revenues of $126.0 million, primarily comprised of $108.7 million from the Americas segment (86%).

Gross profit was $23.5 million, or 18.7% of revenues.

Net gains on selling businesses of $12.1 million.

$11 million increase in cash since year-end 2023

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. of $10.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.



Financial Position as of June 30, 2024

The Company's total worldwide liquidity at the end of the quarter was $33.4 million, with $21.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $11.8 million of unused availability as of June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $170 thousand. The Company ended the quarter with net working capital of $24.8 million on June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2024.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, the company distinguishes itself from the competition by offering flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to some of the world's leading brands and retailers. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

- Financial Statements Follow -



SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 57,290 $ 65,936 $ 125,984 $ 130,316 Related party - cost of revenues - 1,682 - 3,179 Cost of revenues 46,297 51,158 102,448 99,903 Gross profit 10,993 13,096 23,536 27,234 Selling, general and administrative expense 9,541 10,605 19,158 21,061 Gain on sale of business (4,919 ) - (12,076 ) - Depreciation and amortization 478 494 989 1,026 Operating income 5,893 1,997 15,465 5,147 Interest expense 567 478 1,097 868 Other expense (income), net (296 ) (125 ) (288 ) (183 ) Income before income tax expense 5,622 1,644 14,656 4,462 Income tax expense 1,547 538 3,401 1,579 Net income 4,075 1,106 11,255 2,883 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (448 ) (467 ) (1,002 ) (1,378 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 3,627 $ 639 $ 10,253 $ 1,505 Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 0.15 0.03 0.43 0.06 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.15 $ 0.03 $ 0.43 $ 0.06 Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic 23,786 23,250 23,670 23,182 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 24,010 23,392 23,873 23,337

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30

December 31, 2024

2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,695 $ 10,719 Accounts receivable, net 37,963 59,776 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,117 5,614 Total current assets 61,775 76,109 Property and equipment, net 2,467 2,871 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,154 2,323 Goodwill 1,238 1,382 Intangible assets, net 718 1,180 Deferred income taxes 1,029 4,687 Other assets 1,644 1,729 Total assets $ 70,025 $ 90,281 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,211 $ 9,488 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,643 15,274 Due to affiliates 623 3,205 Customer incentives and deposits 4,541 1,905 Lines of credit and short-term loans 18,442 17,530 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 482 1,163 Total current liabilities 36,942 48,565 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 672 1,160 Long-term debt 1,711 310 Total liabilities 39,325 50,035 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 29,380 28,226 Non-controlling interest 1,320 12,020 Total stockholders' equity 30,700 40,246 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 70,025 $ 90,281

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,255 $ 2,883 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 989 1,026 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 310 256 Provision for expected credit losses 89 38 Deferred income tax expense 3,656 111 Gain on sale of business (12,076 ) - Share-based compensation expense 256 134 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (9,766 ) 1,205 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,620 ) 3,118 Accounts payable 1,992 (803 ) Operating lease liabilities (310 ) (256 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, due to affiliates and customer incentives and deposits 6,395 (968 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 170 6,744 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (781 ) (717 ) Cash transferred in the sale of a business (5,637 ) - Proceeds from the sale of joint ventures 17,380 - 10,962 (717 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under line of credit 69,117 47,340 Repayments under line of credit (64,044 ) (50,003 ) Proceeds from term debt 26 - Repurchases of common stock (1,800 ) - Payments of notes to seller (1,843 ) - Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests (250 ) (473 ) Dividend on noncontrolling interest (1,315 ) (1,196 ) Net cash used in financing activities (109 ) (4,332 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (48 ) (124 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,976 1,571 Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,719 9,345 Cash, cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,695 $ 10,916

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

(unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenues: Americas $ 54,041 $ 52,083 $ 108,696 $ 100,661 APAC 3,249 5,658 9,011 11,758 EMEA 0 8,195 8,277 17,897 Total net revenues $ 57,290 $ 65,936 $ 125,984 $ 130,316 Operating income: Americas $ 6,071 $ 2,038 $ 15,573 $ 4,553 APAC (178 ) (97 ) (407 ) (289 ) EMEA - 56 299 883 Total operating income $ 5,893 $ 1,997 $ 15,465 $ 5,147

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

SPAR Group, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to

non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation

Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to

non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $ 3,627 $ 639 $ 10,253 $ 1,505 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)* (3,528 ) 57 (8,820 ) 444 Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 99 $ 696 $ 1,433 $ 1,949 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.15 $ 0.03 $ 0.43 $ 0.06 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes) (0.15 ) - (0.37 ) 0.02 Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.08

* 2024 Q2 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $325K for review of strategic initiatives, $(4,919)K gain on sale, and $128K of stock based compensation. 2023 Q2 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $111K for review of strategic alternatives and $(39)K for stock based compensation. All of these are tax effected at 21% to compute the after tax value presented here.

SPAR Group, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Net Income $ 4,075 $ 1,106 $ 11,255 $ 2,883 Depreciation and amortization 478 494 989 1,026 Interest expense 567 478 1,097 868 Income Tax expense 1,547 538 3,401 1,579 Other expense (income), net (296 ) (125 ) (288 ) (183 ) Consolidated EBITDA 6,371 2,491 16,454 6,173 Review of Strategic Alternatives 325 111 655 428 Gain on Sale of Business (4,919 ) - (12,076 ) - Share Based Compensation 128 (39 ) 256 134 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1,905 2,563 5,289 6,735 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest (525 ) (959 ) (1,443 ) (2,234 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,380 $ 1,604 $ 3,846 $ 4,501

Note: We report non GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled "Statement Regarding Use of Non GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non GAAP measures, and the table entitled "GAAP to Non GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non GAAP measures.