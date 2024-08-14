Memphis Grizzlies' John Konchar Teams Up With Earth's Splendor for Peak Performance and Wellness

On and off season, John will be integrating Earth's Splendor products into his daily routine, focusing on recovery and performance supplements that align with his demanding schedule as a professional athlete. The brand is also launching a new Sports Nutrition line later this year, which highlights the needs of athletes and their recovery.

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Earth's Splendor, a leading new brand in vitamins and supplements, is thrilled to announce their partnership with NBA player, John Konchar. Known for his relentless dedication on the court, John has joined forces with Earth's Splendor to support his health, recovery, and performance with products he can trust.





John Konchar, drafted in 2019, has played for the Memphis Grizzlies throughout his professional NBA career. Over the years, he has been recognized for his skills, versatility, and commitment to maintaining peak physical condition. His health and recovery are critical to his success, and he understands the importance of using high-quality supplements that align with his rigorous training and performance standards.

"I'm excited to partner with Earth's Splendor because I know their products are tested to the highest standards and are made with quality ingredients," said John Konchar. "In my line of work, health and recovery are everything and having a brand I can trust is essential."

Earth's Splendor, a brand backed by the trusted legacy of its parent company, Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC) based in Long Island, NY, has been family-owned and operated since 1971. With over five decades of experience, CPC has built a reputation for unwavering commitment to quality and transparency. Earth's Splendor continues this tradition by meticulously formulating vitamins and supplements without unnecessary ingredients, ensuring each product is safe and effective. Made in the USA with the finest globally sourced ingredients, every batch undergoes rigorous testing. With Certificates of Analysis available for every product, consumers like John Konchar can trust that they are supporting their bodies with the very best.

"At Earth's Splendor, our mission is to create products that genuinely meet the needs of our consumers," said Matt Wolf, CEO of CPC and Earth's Splendor. "We prioritize simplicity, clarity, and transparency in everything we do, and we're pleased that John Konchar trusts us to support his journey in the NBA."

As part of this partnership, John will be integrating Earth's Splendor products into his daily routine, focusing on recovery and performance supplements that align with his demanding schedule as a professional athlete. The brand is also launching a new Sports Nutrition line later this year, which highlights the needs of athletes and their recovery.

This collaboration marks a significant step in Earth's Splendor's mission to provide top-tier wellness solutions for athletes and health-conscious individuals alike. The brand looks forward to supporting John Konchar as he continues to excel in his career, and they are excited to share this journey with their customers and fans.

For more information about Earth's Splendor and their partnership with John Konchar, visit www.earthssplendor.com or follow them at @earths_splendor on social media channels.

About Earth's Splendor

At Earth's Splendor, we believe in simplicity, transparency, and quality. We use the finest globally sourced ingredients to create vitamins and supplements that are rigorously tested for safety and effectiveness. Our commitment to transparency means that our products are formulated without unnecessary additives, and we provide Certificates of Analysis for every product we make. Whether you're an elite athlete or just starting your wellness journey, Earth's Splendor is here to support you every step of the way.

