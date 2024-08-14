Chronosphere Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms

Chronosphere recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, today announced it is named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms . In the research report, Chronosphere was evaluated on the company's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"We believe this report acknowledges Chronosphere for its definitive platform for companies of all sizes that require greater control of their observability ecosystem," said Martin Mao, CEO and Co-Founder of Chronosphere.

Chronosphere gives customers the ability to control complexity, costs, and incidents. With Chronosphere, teams will:

Control Complexity-Chronosphere simplifies telemetry data ingestion and routing and is up to 20x more resource efficient than others.

Control Costs-With Chronosphere customers only pay for the observability data they use, reducing low-value data volumes by 60% on average.

Control Incidents-Customers remediate faster by cutting through increasingly high volumes of data with targeted insights. With Chronosphere they can quickly take action and resolve issues to reduce incidents by up to 75%.

"I want to thank our many customers and partners, and the incredible Chronosphere team, for making observability relevant for today's modern application architecture-and giving developers and business leaders the control they need," said Mao. "Chronosphere is committed to delivering a platform that empowers organizations to control their data complexity and costs, remediate faster, and ultimately deliver exceptional user experiences."

Chronosphere's inclusion in the Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms comes just five years after the company was founded in 2019. In addition to being named a Leader in this report, Chronosphere was also recognized as A Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report for the Application Performance Monitoring and Observability category . The Voice of the Customer report, which is based on aggregated reviews of users and decision makers, recognized Chronosphere as a Strong Performer with the highest overall rating among all recognized vendors with an overall 4.7 out of 5 score based on 27 total reviews as of 31 October 2023.

Chronosphere's product portfolio includes both its Observability Platform and its recently re-launched Telemetry Pipeline (formerly Calyptia). With its rapidly-expanded capabilities, Chronosphere empowers customers to embrace open standards and avoid vendor lock-in while optimizing costs and performance.

To read the complete report, download here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, 12 August 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the observability platform built for control. Recognized as a leader by major analyst firms, Chronosphere empowers customers to focus on the data and insights that matter by reducing data complexity, optimizing costs, and remediating faster. The observability platform reduces data volumes and costs by up to 60% while saving developers thousands of hours. Chronosphere's Fluent Bit-based Telemetry Pipeline collects, transforms, and routes data from any source to any destination, freeing customers from lock-in. Chronosphere is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including Snap, Robinhood, DoorDash, and Zillow. Learn more at Chronosphere.io . Follow at LinkedIn and X.

