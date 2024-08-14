Helpware Announces Acquisition of Unicsoft, a Distinguished Software Engineering and Digital Transformation Firm

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Today, Helpware, a global leader in business process outsourcing announced a significant milestone in its business growth with the acquisition of Unicsoft, a premier software engineering company with over 20 years of expertise boasting more than 250 successful projects. Unicsoft is headquartered out of Larnaca, Cyprus with spanning layers of support and redundancy across Eastern Europe; focused on providing access to the best talent as the global technological landscape is ever evolving. Unicsoft and Helpware share both history and cultural synergy in our steadfast support of Ukraine.





Helpware Acquires Unicsoft, a Software Engineering Firm





Robert Nash, CEO of Helpware shared: "This opportunity to work together is both advantageous from a market perspective and near to our hearts; creating more meaningful employment pathways for talent in this region of the world represents a small yet critical contribution to those that most need and deserve the opportunity to support themselves and their families."

This strategic acquisition marks a key initiative in Helpware's efforts to amplify its IT, software development, and Generative AI capabilities and become the established authority in digital transformation, providing clients with comprehensive, high-quality technological solutions and empowering them to grow and innovate.

This alliance is poised to accelerate Unicsoft's mission to become a truly global entity integrated both culturally and economically into target markets. Unicsoft is well-positioned within the Helpware Tech vertical, bringing unique expertise in delivering advanced technology solutions in healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, govtech, transportation, and blockchain, thereby fortifying a robust value proposition for our clients.

Both companies are united by a core set of shared values: they attract exceptional talent and are committed to being the most dependable, ethical, and considerate partners in the industry. This synergy is expected to set new benchmarks and drive innovation in the IT and software development outsourcing sector.

Alexander Tereshchenko, Co-Founder and Group President of Helpware Tech, expressed excitement about this acquisition: "Bringing Unicsoft into Helpware Tech not only strengthens our service offerings but also positions us at the forefront of delivering key services to our partners including software engineering, full-cycle development, technical consulting, IT project management, Generative AI and LLM configuration, and digital ledger technologies. We are looking forward to driving the innovation and expertise that Unicsoft is renowned for."

Aleksey Zavgorodniy, CEO of Unicsoft, shared his thoughts on the merger, "Integrating with Helpware marks a significant milestone for Unicsoft. This partnership amplifies our capabilities and extends our digital transformation impact globally, aligning perfectly with our commitment to enhancing client business models through advanced technology."

The acquisition is backed by Eir Partners, a strategic investor of Helpware, emphasizing the importance of this expansion in Helpware's portfolio. "Supporting Helpware's acquisition of Unicsoft reaffirms our dedication to investing in companies that lead and redefine technology landscapes. Unicsoft's impressive track record in AI, Engineering, Full Cycle development, and blockchain, through a core focus on customer satisfaction makes them an invaluable addition," noted Brett Carlson, Founder and CEO of Eir Partners.

Both Helpware and Unicsoft share a commitment to delivering top-tier services with precision, guided by compliance with key ISO standards in software quality, information security, and quality management.

About Helpware:

Helpware is a BPO powerhouse, providing an extensive array of services including customer support, AI operations, software development, and more. Catering to diverse industries, Helpware boasts a global workforce proficient in over 40 languages, and adept at crafting innovative solutions to intricate business challenges. With its headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, Helpware operates from 18 locations across 10 countries, guaranteeing exceptional service quality to its global clientele.

About Unicsoft:

Unicsoft stands out as a distinguished software engineering company, acclaimed for its expertise in full cycle development, technical consulting, IT project management, Generative AI and LLM configuration, and digital ledger technologies. The company is recognized by industry giants, underscored by its status as a Hedera Certified Partner, a Trusted Blockchain Provider by Gartner, and an Accredited AWS Partner. With 19 years of experience and over 250 successful projects, Unicsoft is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions that empower businesses to lead and innovate in their respective fields.

