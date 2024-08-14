Evergreen Podcasts: Evergreen Expands Family with Acquisition of Independent Podcast Network

IPN will now be a part of Evergreen's Kids & Family channel, featuring five original IP parenting shows and a lineup of partner shows.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) is delighted to announce its latest acquisition of the Independent Podcast Network (IPN). With shows on niche topics like expecting twins and the challenges of breastfeeding, this acquisition enriches Evergreen's Kids & Family channel and benefits listeners and advertisers alike. In the role of matchmaker, Evergreen connects audiences with the stories they love while providing brands with natural ways to reach passionate consumers.









Evergreen's acquisition of IPN comes with original IP in the form of five parenting podcasts under the New Mommy Media umbrella, founded by Sunny Gault.

Preggie Pals - A panel of mothers in all stages of life along with other parenting experts educating on and discussing the trials and tribulations of expanding families.

Twin Talks - A podcast to support parents who are facing the challenges of raising two or more children of the same age.

Parent Savers - Providing new parents with practical information to help preserve their sanity.

Newbies - A guide for new mothers, Newbies features newly postpartum moms to celebrate and navigate the emotional and physical struggles of the first year of motherhood.

The Boob Group - Providing honest discussions about the joys and challenges of feeding babies, The Boob Group supports parents passionate about breastfeeding.

As a career journalist, Sunny Gault understood the power of storytelling and the value of connecting individuals to overcome life's adversities. As a family gal, Sunny wanted to be home with her growing family. Enter: Parenting Podcasts. Sunny launched the New Mommy Media in 2014 and after successful growth, she founded the Independent Podcast Network to help podcastasters of all sizes.

"Podcasting allows everyday people to create content they're passionate about and easily share it with the world" Sunny stated. "My passion has always been to help those people succeed. With Evergreen, we have greater influence to positively shape the future of this industry. And that's really exciting!"

Sunny brings a wealth of creativity and experience, and she will collaborate with the Evergreen team to ensure a successful transition. The IPN shows join Evergreen's Kid & Family channel which includes other popular shows like That's Total Mom Sense and the recently acquired Converge Podcast Network. Find the complete catalog and other resources on independentpodcast.network.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

