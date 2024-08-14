The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is seeking consultants to undertake a solar mapping exercise in seven of its members states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Uganda. The deadline for expressions of interest is August 30. IGAD is seeking expressions of interest from consultants to carry out assignments as part of the Desert-to-Power's (DtP) East Africa Regional Energy Project (EAREP). EAREP is the second phase of DtP and aims to develop and harmonize a regional renewable energy policy for East African Sahel countries. IGAD intends to recruit national ...

