Focal Point Vision Welcomes Dr. Joshua Iltis, Expanding Surgical Expertise and Eye Care Services

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Focal Point Vision is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Joshua Iltis, MD, to its team of expert eye care professionals. Dr. Iltis will join the practice in August, bringing advanced surgical skills and comprehensive eye care services to patients in San Antonio and surrounding areas.









Dr. James Lehmann at Focal Point Vision expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited about welcoming Dr. Iltis into the Focal Point Vision family. Born and raised in Castroville, Josh has excelled academically through college, medical school, and residency, and we welcome such a well-trained, friendly surgeon to the practice."

Dr. Iltis's expertise will significantly enhance Focal Point Vision's range of services, with a particular focus on surgical procedures and advanced eye care treatments:

Cataract Surgery: Dr. Iltis specializes in state-of-the-art cataract removal techniques, including the use of advanced intraocular lenses to improve vision at multiple distances. Patients can expect personalized care and improved visual outcomes following these procedures. LASIK and Refractive Surgery: Offering the latest in laser vision correction, Dr. Iltis will perform LASIK and other refractive surgeries to help patients reduce or eliminate their dependence on glasses and contact lenses. Glaucoma Management and Surgery: Dr. Iltis brings comprehensive glaucoma care to Focal Point Vision, including advanced diagnostic testing, medical management, and surgical interventions such as minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) and traditional filtering procedures. Keratoconus Management and Surgery: Patients with this progressive corneal condition will benefit from Dr. Iltis's experience in treatments like corneal cross-linking and intracorneal ring segments.

Dr. Iltis completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine after earning his Doctor of Medicine with Honors from the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. His academic excellence and research background ensure that patients will receive care based on the latest advancements in ophthalmology.

His addition to the team reinforces Focal Point Vision's commitment to providing the highest quality, most advanced eye care services available. Dr. Maverick, an ophthalmologist at Focal Point Vision is optimistic about Dr. Iltis' future with the practice:

"Focal Point Vision welcomes home Josh Iltis as another native Texan and highly trained surgeon to a long line of innovative, pioneering and compassionate ophthalmologist physicians serving San Antonio and South Texas for 75 years. Our tradition of excellence continues to another generation."

To learn more about the expanded services now offered, schedule an appointment with Focal Point Vision at www.focalpointvision.com or call us at 210-614-3600. New and existing patients are welcome to experience the exceptional care provided by Dr. Iltis and the entire Focal Point Vision team.

About Focal Point Vision: Focal Point Vision is a leading eye care practice in San Antonio, Texas, offering comprehensive ophthalmology services, including advanced surgical procedures and cutting-edge treatments. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Focal Point Vision is dedicated to improving and preserving patients' vision and eye health.

