Blue Diamond Resorts Celebrates With End of the Summer Sale

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, with the Caribbean's most varied and complete portfolio of all-inclusive brands, is turning up the heat and celebrating the end of summer with its latest Travel Outlet, the "End of Summer Sale." This exciting promotion offers travelers the chance to bask in significant savings across a variety of all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, providing an enticing preview of what's to come in the latter part of the year.



Running for a limited time, this promotion invites travelers to discover exceptional value at top-tier resorts across stunning destinations. Plus, guests staying a qualifying number of nights can enjoy added perks, such as complimentary roundtrip airport-to-hotel transfers.

Whether guests are seeking an escape at family-friendly resorts like Royalton Splash Riviera Cancunor Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts, or an adults-only retreat at the newly debuted Royalton CHIC Antiguaand Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts - Adults Only, there's something for everyone.

All-inclusive perks abound, including modern accommodations, world-class gastronomy, fitness activities featuring the latest trends like Pickleball, innovative spa facilities with revitalizing facials, body treatments, and therapeutic hydrotherapy featuring invigorating Jacuzzis and revitalizing water circuits. Vacationers will also enjoy endless entertainment in stunning destinations such as Cancun- Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Grenada.

For an even more elevated experience, guests can opt for the Diamond Club and Star Class suite category. This exclusive option includes personalized butler service, preferred room locations, expedited check-in and check-out, and enhanced room amenities. As a special touch, guests also receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, elegantly uncorked by their butler upon arrival.

End of Summer rates are now available on www.royaltonresorts.comand www.planethollywoodhotels.comfor bookings made by September 1, 2024. Prices may vary based on the property, season, and room type.

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHICResorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scenewhere your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cef520e-5453-4be8-a703-add1b8e71b1a

