MLG Capital Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies In U.S. For Fourth Consecutive Year

The 2024 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States was announced with MLG Holdings, parent of MLG Capital, named 3,530 on the list. The award marks the fourth consecutive year MLG has been recognized for its strategic growth. The company landed 82nd overall in the Real Estate category - up from 101st in 2023, 26th in the State of Wisconsin and 9th of all companies in the Milwaukee metro area.

MLG's consistent presence on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list underscores its commitment to sustained growth, innovation and excellence. The private investment real estate management firm headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., has been achieving significant and sustainable growth over the past several years, growing and launching new private real estate funds, expanding its nationwide footprint - including with a new Denver office - and continuing to identify and acquire smart real estate deals that create returns for its investors.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Tim Wallen, CEO and Principal of MLG Capital. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team to adapt, innovate and continue to meet the needs of our investors and our business. We are excited about our accomplishments and, as always, will remain focused on stable and smart growth to support our investors, employees and communities."

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982 and analyzes company data to identify the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 3/31/2024. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 3/31/2024. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

