D'Arcangelo Publishing: From Coal Dust to Pizza Crust: New Book Highlights Italian Culture and Immigration With a Twist of Love, Family ... and Pizza

'A Story About Pizza' Book Self-Published by Debut Author Now Available Online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Author Erica D'Arcangelo has just released her first book "A Story About Pizza" (D'Arcangelo Publishing), available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and other publishers online.





'A Story About Pizza'

Literary fiction book based on a true story of an Italian immigrant and his love of pizza.





Based on a true story, "A Story About Pizza" follows the journey of a young boy named Pietro as he immigrated to the U.S. from Italy in the 1900s. Pietro and family, in search of a better life, go through many trials and tribulations in their new home. Despite this, Pietro never loses sight of his dream.

This story paints a picture of the challenges of immigration, the unjust treatment of migrant workers in the coal mines, and the power of Italian culture, community, and family - not to mention an undying love of pizza. It even includes some traditional Italian family recipes.

"A heartwarming story that encapsulates the very meaning of the American Dream as well as the triumphs, tragedies, and cultural impact of one family's journey that we can all relate to. This isn't just another immigrant story. This is a tale that makes you appreciate what you have and the very society in which we live as we get to take a moment and realize how so many families have helped create the cultural and economic mosaic that is the United States of America. In a time as divisive as we live in today, how we should ultimately all aspire to be the United People's of America. And of course, at the center of that, is a food which has become a part of our celebratory moments, our friends and family get-togethers and even part of our national psyche: pizza," said Darius Wilhere, Dare Cinema.

D'Arcangelo, a content creator and the CEO of a marketing agency and video production company, based the story on her grandfather who opened a pizzeria back in 1960. The establishment is still open today, a family-owned business, with a loyal customer base and authentic recipes passed down from family in Abruzzo, Italy.

Thanks to D'Arcangelo's marketing efforts, the restaurant has a viral TikTok account with more than 300,000 followers and individual videos with more than 60 million views.

The book can be ordered now here or on the website at https://www.astoryaboutpizza.com.

