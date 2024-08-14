Impact Theory, LLC: Project Kyzen Video Game Announces Groundbreaking Bruce Lee Partnership

Iconic Martial Artist Character Developed in Partnership With Bruce Lee Family Company and Entrepreneur Tom Bilyeu

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Project Kyzen, the innovative, forthcoming video game from multi-faceted entrepreneur Tom Bilyeu, announced today it will launch on Aug. 22 with a custom Bruce Lee avatar featuring custom skins and Bruce Lee accessory items, developed in partnership with the Bruce Lee Family Company. This partnership promises to revolutionize the gaming experience, bringing Lee's iconic presence and philosophy into the digital realm.

"Bruce Lee's Tao of Jeet Kune Do changed my life when I was young and put me on the path to developing the mindset that's allowed me to achieve hyper-success," said Tom Bilyeu, CEO and co-founder of Impact Theory. "Integrating Bruce's timeless wisdom and iconic persona into Project Kyzen is a dream come true. He inspired our mission to empower gamers worldwide, and we're beyond excited to bring Bruce Lee into the game. It allows players the chance to embody his greatness and engage with his teachings in a dynamic and immersive way."

"Project Kyzen's dynamic, uplifting, and unique approach to gaming is a great fit with my father's approach to entertainment and life," said Bruce Lee Family Company CEO Shannon Lee. "By integrating his teachings and persona into the game, we hope to inspire players to excellence and a fun-filled time!"

Project Kyzen launches with five unique Mini Battle Arena (MiBA) game modes, each designed to provide unique choices and original content creation opportunities for storytelling across its interactive community. This revolutionary approach enables gamers to explore vast worlds created by its players. Gamers will also be able to purchase or unlock a wide range of carefully designed Bruce Lee skins, accessories, and apparel items to customize each player's respective Bruce Lee avatar.

Bruce Lee's impact extends far beyond martial arts and film. His profound philosophy has inspired luminaries across various fields. Lee's relentless pursuit of excellence resonates worldwide, promoting the integration of mind, body, and spirit.

Icons such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kobe Bryant often quoted Lee. "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times," shared Bryant. John Lennon wrote, "Bruce Lee's teachings on self-actualization and breaking boundaries inspired me to push creative limits in my music." What these globally renowned personalities share in common is Bruce Lee's teachings helped inform their meteoric rise. Lee has also influenced notable entertainers and athletes, including Steve Aoki, Alex Hormozi, and Joe Rogan, to name a few.

"We see gaming as an essential space for Bruce Lee's teachings and martial arts to reach fans who are inspired by Bruce but aren't necessarily martial arts practitioners," said Lee. "Project Kyzen's immersive Mini-Battle Arenas are the perfect setting for his Jeet Kune Do moves, and we can't wait to see it in action."

The release of the Bruce Lee avatar at launch represents Project Kyzen's mission to help gamers in virtual worlds break boundaries, pursue excellence, and unite the body and mind under Lee's legendary "Jeet Kune Do" teachings.

