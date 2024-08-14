GIMME Beauty: GIMME Gives Back to Teachers Across America with National Target Giveaway

In support of their growth with Target in retail, rising hair accessory brand honors inspiring educators with national-level appreciation.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / GIMME Beauty is a brand passionately committed to innovative hair solutions that empower all hair types to look and feel their best. And this year, they are partnering with Target to extend their reach and impact even further. In addition to the expansion of their new product line of hairbrushes, clips, and hair bands in Target stores, GIMME is celebrating back-to-school season with a national teacher appreciation giveaway that honors the real heroes of the community - our teachers.





GIMME® has received countless messages asking to provide supplies to teachers who are often paying for classroom essentials and basic hygiene items like tampons and hair bands for their students, out of their own pockets. "We thought why not go all out this year and give back to the ones who have given us so much," says GIMME Marketing Manager Taylor Santo Tomas. And that's exactly what they plan to do this season and beyond.

Their Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is NOW LIVE, and submissions are being accepted now until August 23rd at 11:59 pm MST. GIMME will then select 10 Teachers to win a $2,500 Target shopping spree to restock their classrooms with supplies - but they need your help with nominating the most dedicated, inspiring teachers out there.

Here's how to nominate a teacher for GIMME's Teacher Appreciation Giveaway.

1. Click the link here https://gimme.attn.tv/p/vc2/teacher-appreciation-giveaway to nominate yourself or an inspiring teacher you know.

2. GIMME will be selecting 10 teachers to win a Target shopping spree.

3. You will need to submit the teacher's information (Teacher email, school, grade)

4. Explain in detail why you think this teacher deserves to win.

5. Prize: each teacher chosen (10) will receive a $2,500 Target Gift Card to spend on restocking their classrooms for Back to School.

6. Good luck!

Supporting the community is something foundational to GIMME's brand DNA and this latest initiative is no exception. For them, unlocking the potential of women across the globe includes feeling good about their unique hair type, but it doesn't stop there. "When we feel good, we do more good. Creating hair accessories for every hair type is just a vessel for the greater impact we can make in this world," says CEO Jeff Durham.

"At GIMME Beauty, we aim to shine the community spotlight on those who hustle to achieve their dreams while supporting other women in reaching theirs. Being a teacher is one of the most selfless careers there is. Every day is about igniting the light within each student, and we are honored to support the teachers that have imparted their light to future generations," CEO Jeff Durham concludes.

Check out GIMME's full range of hair accessories at https://gimmebeauty.com

More about GIMME Beauty:

GIMME Beauty is all about hair care solutions for every hair type, style, and mood. Their goal is to make it as simple as possible for everyone out there to find something that makes taking care of their hair just a little more fun, while they're out there changing the world. According to Nielsen Market Data, its products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories. GIMME® has become a national brand available at over 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME® on Instagram @gimmebeauty or on Facebook to see what they come up with next.

