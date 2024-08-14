Funk Flex to Host Birthday Celebration R&B Picnic at SummerStage in Central Park on Sunday August 18

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Curator, iconic DJ and radio personality Funk Flex is set to celebrate his birthday in style with a free special event at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park on Sunday, August 18, 2024. This exclusive birthday celebration picnic curated by Funk Flex promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with electrifying performances by R&B and hip hop stars, emerging artists and special guest appearances by some of Funk Flex's closest collaborators, all bringing non-stop music that represents the best of hip-hop culture. Some of the featured guests include Fridayy, Capella Grey, WanMor, Honey Bxby, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Dana Dane and more.

Funk Flex, a legendary figure in the world of hip-hop and R&B, has been a driving force in the music industry for decades, known for his groundbreaking radio show, electrifying DJ sets, and influential presence in the New York City music scene. This birthday celebration at SummerStage is not just NYC's biggest R&B picnic - it's a tribute to his legacy and a gathering of fans, artists, and friends to honor one of the most influential voices in hip-hop and R&B and pay tribute to the culture and community that has brought them all together.

In addition to the music, the picnic will offer a variety of food vendors, interactive activities, and exclusive merchandise, making it a full-day celebration for all ages. For more info on the event:

https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/funk-flex-birthday-24/?date=20240818

About Funk Flex:

Funk Flex, born Aston George Taylor Jr., is a renowned DJ, radio host, and music producer, best known for his work on New York City's Hot 97 radio station. With a career spanning over three decades, Funk Flex has played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of hip-hop and continues to be a powerful force in the music industry. Follow Funk Flex on social media for the latest updates at: @funkflexthedj

WHAT: Curator, iconic DJ and radio personality Funk Flex to host a special birthday celebration picnic at SummerStage

WHEN:

August 18th, 2024

Doors: 6:00pm

Showtime: 7:00pm-10:00pm

WHERE:

SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park

