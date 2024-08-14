All-In Nutritionals Expands its Manufacturing Reach into Private Labels

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / All-In Nutritionals, a fast-growing natural supplement company, continues to make its presence known in the health and wellness industry. In just 16 months, the company has grown over 3,000%. The company has quickly created a reputation for clean, pure, and potent formulas, with flagship products such as Magnesium Glycinate Plus, Immuno-Gut Colostrum, and Bitter Apricot Kernels.









Founder and CEO Lindsey Duncan says the growth and success of the company is due to several factors, one being its manufacturing capabilities. All-In Nutritionals not only manufactures its own brand but has quicklFy expanded into the contract manufacturing and private-label space, offering high-quality standards, comprehensive services, innovation and customization, state-of-the-art facilities, and an expert team of formulators and researchers.

"When creating this company, I did not originally intend to manufacture on-site. The plan was to use a third party," said Duncan. "I quickly realized though that third-party manufacturers were not meeting the high standards, both in quality and customer care, that I had set for our company. By this, I mean I could not find a manufacturer who operated at the level of excellence I feel is not only desired but absolutely necessary when creating nutritional supplement products."

Duncan explained that after well over a year of researching and interviewing third-party manufacturers, and even utilizing the service of two separate manufacturing companies, the next step was clear to him.

"I realized to create products that were truly pure, potent, and free of fillers and binders, and to be able to offer them to the public at fair prices, we would simply need to do it ourselves. This is precisely why All-In Nutritionals set up its own manufacturing facility on-site. Zero corners have been cut in this process. We operate at the highest standards possible. We are even NSF-certified, which is the highest certification in the natural supplement world; because of this, I feel confident in saying we offer the best contract manufacturing and private-label resource in the industry."

All-In Nutritionals began manufacturing in October of 2021 and currently manufactures 61 (and counting) products for its own brand. In addition, All-In Nutritionals manufactures 47 (and counting) products for numerous private-label accounts.

"Soon after we began manufacturing our own label, we realized that many other natural health providers and practitioners had the same complaint and pain point that we did. They could not find truly clean, pure products for a reasonable price. In addition, they had ideas and concepts for great products based on their patients' needs, but no one to help them create the actual product. Many of them faced the problem of contract manufacturers requiring 5,000 to 10,000 units minimum, which is very costly." Duncan went on to say, "Another reason that we stand out as a manufacturer is due to our combined 50-plus years of experience in the field, our ability to formulate exceptional products, and our ability to take the process from start to finish. We have even handled the marketing, design and fulfillment for some customers."

Two of these providers are Dr. Christian Bogner and Alex Zaharakis, founders of Researched Elements LLC, a unique practitioner-based supplement company designed to provide solutions for those suffering from chronic health issues, particularly those in the Autism and Neurodiverse communities located in Sheridan, Wyoming.

"It has been a pleasure to work with All In Nutritionals," said Zaharakis. "They have a commitment to providing supplements that?support health and wellbeing. They are not afraid of challenges and always have the customer and quality in mind. They are experts in the field and have a wealth of knowledge and experience. We approached many supplement companies with our formulas, and they ran away scared. All-In has backed every idea we have had and provided excellent feedback and support while doing so."

Duncan went on to explain how All-In Nutritionals can provide cost-effective savings for their private-label customers.

"We purchase many of our raw materials from local small farmers and co-ops. We print our own labels and handle everything from farm to kitchen cabinet, which allows us to keep our pricing extremely competitive. We have cut out the middleman," Duncan stated.

Megan Miller, APRN, CNP of Megan L. Miller Direct Primary Care, stated why she decided All-In Nutritionals was the best source for her unique brand of products.

"Private labeling has set my practice above the other practices in my area by allowing me to provide specifically formulated supplements to meet the needs of my patients. This has helped patients not only consolidate multiple supplements and avoid supplement fatigue but has also saved them hundreds of dollars!" said Miller.

Megan L. Miller Direct Primary Care is a comprehensive and individualized approach to health and wellbeing with a focus on functional medicine located in Springfield, Ohio.

Alexis Fourman, PT, of FLEX Trained and owner of Springfield Health and Fitness located in Springfield, Ohio, spoke about her private label of protein powder.

"All-In Nutritionals has been incredibly easy to work with the last two years. They helped me create my own brand of protein powder that fits all my criteria and meets my high standards. They collaborated with me on the logo by taking my vision and making it a reality. Their order process is simple and efficient."

Duncan went on to explain why All-In Nutritionals stands out from other contract manufacturing facilities.

"We are FDA-registered and NSF-certified. Our NSF certification puts us in an entirely different category from many other manufacturers out there due to the extremely high standards we must meet. This certification guarantees an exceptional level of potency, purity, and efficacy, and this is just one reason why other businesses are trusting us to create their health and wellness products for them."

Dr. John Paciorek, DC, CFMP, of Harding Holistics, a chiropractic and functional medicine practice in Springfield, Ohio, commented on the high standards of the All-In Nutritionals manufacturing facility. "I had the privilege of touring their facility before creating my own products and was very impressed by the cleanliness and use of technology. I appreciate the UV light sanitation, the use of REAL ingredients, and the testing for purity. The response to the private label in my office has been great!"

Duncan stated, "To truly understand how different All-In Nutritionals manufacturing is compared to traditional manufacturers, one only needs to understand the concept of fresh and clean products. The traditional way that manufacturers operate is based on the philosophy of 'time equals money.' This philosophy dictates that product runs a range anywhere from 5,000 bottles to 10,000 bottles, and even upwards to 50,000 bottles, in one production and the machines are in production for days. The ingredients must flow through machines quickly with no complications and this is why unwanted and unhealthy additives, binders, flow agents, and other ingredients are added."

On the contrary, All-In Nutritionals operates in a much different manner according to Duncan. "At All-In Nutritionals, we do the complete opposite. Our average run is between 200 and 400 units of any given product with absolutely zero additives. Simply put, our philosophy is 'freshness and purity is priority.' We do not waiver from this philosophy and our customers know they can trust this," concluded Duncan.

