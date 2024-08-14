Zero Outages: ZeroOutages Prevents "Blue Screen" Business Interruptions with Best of Breed Network Redundancy Solutions

ZeroOutages, a leading provider of low earth orbit (LEO) internet solutions combined with their award-winning, patented SD-WAN security features, is committed to helping businesses prevent the dreaded internet failure "blue screen". In light of recent security challenges, such as the globally impacting CrowdStrike incident, ZeroOutages is reminding its worldwide network of resellers and clients of the importance of robust internet security and network redundancy.

Advanced Security with SD-WAN and SASE

ZeroOutages offers state-of-the-art SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions that provide comprehensive security and connectivity for business-critical applications. These technologies ensure that businesses remain protected from cyber threats while maintaining optimal network performance.

"Our advanced SD-WAN and SASE solutions are designed to provide unparalleled security and reliability," said Daren French, VP of Business Development at ZeroOutages. "In today's environment, where security breaches can disrupt business operations and directly affect profitability, our goal is to ensure our clients' networks are always secure and operational."

Preventing Internet "Blue Screen"

ZeroOutages' network redundancy solutions are engineered to prevent the "blue screen" of internet failure that can cripple business operations. By leveraging patented technologies and global connectivity options via STARLINK, ZeroOutages provides businesses with reliable, high-speed internet connectivity that is resilient to failures and security threats.

Key Features of ZeroOutages Solutions:

Best of Breed Network Redundancy: Ensures continuous internet connectivity with multiple failover options.

Global Connectivity via STARLINK: Provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity across North America and beyond.

Patented SD-WAN Security: Delivers secure, optimized routing for critical business applications.

Comprehensive SASE Solutions: Integrates network security functions with WAN capabilities to protect and connect users.

Global Reach and Reliable Support

With an extensive deployment of STARLINK internet services, ZeroOutages stands out as a leader in LEO satellite internet solutions. The company's services include 24×7 phone support, service-level agreements, static IP addressing, subnets, and a dedicated L3 network overlay. This comprehensive support ensures that businesses can rely on ZeroOutages for consistent and secure connectivity.

About ZeroOutages

ZeroOutages is at the forefront of providing LEO satellite business-class internet solutions. The company's innovative approach and comprehensive service offerings, including 24×7 support, SLAs, static IP addressing, subnets, and a dedicated L3 network overlay, ensure that businesses have access to the most reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions available. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, ZeroOutages continues to drive the industry forward. For more information visit www.zerooutages.com

