WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
14.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,200 Euro
+0,060
+5,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,58020:28
Dow Jones News
14.08.2024 18:58 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Aug-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
14 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
 
Date of purchase:               14 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         105.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.6787p The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares. Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,774,618 ordinary shares with voting rights. There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury. The above figure (340,774,618) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme. Aggregate information: 
Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)   Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.6787p                      200,000 Individual information: 
Number of ordinary shares    Transaction   Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading 
purchased            price                                   venue 
                (GBp share) 
3183              102.50      09:07:58           00071021710TRLO1       XLON 
206               102.50      09:07:58           00071021711TRLO1       XLON 
3670              102.50      09:07:58           00071021712TRLO1       XLON 
4405              102.50      09:07:58           00071021713TRLO1       XLON 
471               103.50      09:40:32           00071022508TRLO1       XLON 
621               104.50      09:40:33           00071022518TRLO1       XLON 
985               104.50      09:40:33           00071022519TRLO1       XLON 
4251              104.50      09:40:33           00071022520TRLO1       XLON 
15023              104.50      09:40:33           00071022521TRLO1       XLON 
2400              104.50      09:43:37           00071022639TRLO1       XLON 
4936              104.50      09:43:37           00071022640TRLO1       XLON 
2500              104.50      09:44:33           00071022667TRLO1       XLON 
2700              104.50      09:47:48           00071022792TRLO1       XLON 
5685              104.50      09:47:48           00071022793TRLO1       XLON 
13160              104.50      10:19:22           00071023566TRLO1       XLON 
7085              104.50      10:19:22           00071023567TRLO1       XLON 
6485              105.00      11:33:22           00071024764TRLO1       XLON 
670               105.00      11:33:22           00071024765TRLO1       XLON 
306               105.00      11:43:38           00071024886TRLO1       XLON 
102101             105.00      16:17:37           00071034420TRLO1       XLON 
5700              105.00      16:17:37           00071034421TRLO1       XLON 
2950              105.00      16:17:37           00071034422TRLO1       XLON 
5240              105.00      16:17:37           00071034423TRLO1       XLON 
109               104.50      16:17:37           00071034424TRLO1       XLON 
5158              104.00      16:17:37           00071034425TRLO1       XLON

- ENDS - Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse4

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  340657 
EQS News ID:  1968363 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968363&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
