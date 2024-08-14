OpenSesame and SAI360 Announce Partnership to Bring Expanded Ethics and Compliance Training to Global Audience

This announcement marks a major leap forward that leverages the world-class training materials of SAI360 on the course marketplace and training solutions of OpenSesame. Bringing these two industry leaders together represents a significant increase in the diversity, quality, and accessibility of compliance and risk training offerings.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / OpenSesame, one of the world's most robust and diverse online skills training platforms, announced today a flagship publishing partnership with risk management firm SAI360. This agreement will bring SAI360's award-winning training material in areas such as compliance, risk management, governance, and ethics to the OpenSesame course marketplace.

As a result, a collection of SAI360's training material will join OpenSesame's more than 30,000 existing courses and be available to current and future subscribers. This announcement presents SAI360's training material to a new and broader audience and expands the selection of high-quality compliance and risk courses that OpenSesame customers currently enjoy.

"SAI360 is excited to partner with OpenSesame and provide access to training materials that cover the full risk spectrum," shared Peter Granat, SAI360's Chief Executive Officer. "We share a commitment to helping companies build ethical, risk-aware cultures."

Mandatory compliance training is a critical form of employee education that protects organizations from costly liabilities and is often required at the state or industry level. As a result, this form of training presents a regular challenge for L&D teams to source quality material, manage programs, and effectively deliver training to their workforces. By bringing together the effortless access and management of courses provided by OpenSesame and the training materials of SAI360, customers now have access to a unique, world-class solution for this persistent problem.

"Keeping up with the ever-changing landscape of compliance regulations and risk management is a significant challenge," says Spencer Thornton, Senior Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. "I'm excited to announce that SAI360's globally recognized courses, available in multiple languages, are now part of the OpenSesame marketplace. This partnership empowers organizations of all sizes and industries to navigate compliance complexities efficiently and effectively with top-tier training content."

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame is the go-to choice for L&D professionals wanting to drive learning initiatives forward with agility, innovation, and care. Knowing every organization has unique needs, since 2011 we've committed to understanding those nuances and helping craft skill-building paths tailored to your specific business goals. Not only does the OpenSesame marketplace contain tens of thousands of courses from world-class publishers, but we also work shoulder-to-shoulder with you to identify critical skill gaps and deliver effective training to close them. See the difference it makes when you add OpenSesame to your org chart at www.opensesame.com.

About SAI360

SAI360 is giving companies a new perspective on risk management. By integrating Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) software and Ethics & Compliance Learning resources, SAI360 can broaden your risk horizon and increase your ability to identify, manage, and mitigate risk. See risk from every angle. Visit www.sai360.com.

