Omio and Ryanair announce key partnership as Omio's expands travel options for travelers

Global transportation platform Omio adds Ryanair flights to its offering, in addition train, bus, and ferry

Omio partners with Ryanair to provide travelers with the opportunity to seamlessly book flight options within the Omio app

This agreement strengthens Omio's position as the leading travel service platform in Europe and beyond

BERLIN, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global platform for booking trains, planes, buses, and ferries, and Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today announce a partnership. This collaboration enables Omio to offer Ryanair's low-fare flights to its travelers, enhancing traveler choices and experiences for those seeking value and convenience.

The partnership between Omio and Ryanair continues to redefine the travel experience and the seamless integration enables travelers to search and book international and domestic flights effortlessly via the Omio app.

Omio's President B2C Europe, Veronica Diquattro, said:

"This is a major milestone in our collaboration with Ryanair. Soon, travelers will have direct access to Ryanair flights on Omio, which enables customers with options and empowers choice. By combining Ryanair's wide range of budget-friendly flights with Omio's extensive travel options, Ryanair and Omio alliance helps our goal for travelers which is to offer seamless, convenient, and multimodal travel experiences to people worldwide."

The collaboration with Ryanair is intended to strengthen Omio's standing as the leading global platform for ground transportation and multi-modal services. With a strong emphasis on a business-to-consumer (B2C) approach, Omio's commitment to direct partnerships, expanding inventory, and customer-focused vision all contribute to positioning Omio as the preferred platform for travelers.

Ryanair's CMO, Dara Brady, said:

"We are pleased to announce our latest "Approved OTA" partnership with global transportation platform, Omio. Through this new agreement, Omio customers will be able to book Ryanair's low-fare flights, with the guarantee of full price transparency and full access to their booking. We look forward to working with Omio and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights in the coming months."

With the integration of Ryanair, Omio is advancing its growth strategy. Recently, Omio expanded its train inventory to include FixTrain and FlixBus, launched B2B partnerships for the Omio API integration with Iryo (Connecta) and Uber X in Spain and the UK. These partnerships are part of Omio's ongoing efforts to expand service offerings and provide customers with a broader range of travel options.

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, Omio Group has been helping its customers discover new ways of traveling. Thanks to the two interconnected platforms Omio and Rome2Rio, we are the world's leading travel platform for search, comparison and booking. We support our customers in their desire to explore Europe, the United States and Canada by train, bus, flight and ferry.

Omio partners with over 1,000 transportation providers; customers can book in 21 different languages and pay in 26 different currencies. In the last ten years, we have sold 33+ million tickets.

The Omio Group now employs over 300 people from 50+ countries, with offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne and London. Together, we work every day to realise our vision and provide our customers with journeys that move them. More at omio.com

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, Europe's largest airline group, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air, Ryanair & Ryanair UK. Carrying c.200m guests p.a. on over 3,600 daily flights from 95 bases, the Group connects 235 airports in 37 countries on a fleet of 599 aircraft, with a further 349 Boeing 737 on order, which will enable the Ryanair Group to grow traffic to 300m p.a. by FY34. Ryanair has a team of over 27,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe's No.1 operational performance, and an industry leading 39-year safety record. Ryanair is one of the most efficient major EU airlines. With a young fleet and high load factors, Ryanair's CO2 per pax/km is just 65 grams.

Contact:

Amadeus Thuener

amadeus@opnrs.com

+49 (0)176 3232479

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482408/4860490/OMIO_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omio-and-ryanair-announce-key-partnership-as-omios-expands-travel-options-for-travelers-302222696.html