Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Grand Opening of Renovated Savannah, GA Location

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Celebrates Re-Opening with Eight Days of Free Car Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the renovated Savannah, GA location at 2001 E Victory Drive.









To celebrate the grand opening, the new and improved Savannah, GA location is offering eight days of free car washes from August 14 - August 21. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open our new and improved Savannah site this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This location has been completely redesigned and fitted with industry-leading wash technology to provide our customers with the high-quality car wash experience Tidal Wave is known for. We opened our brand-new Abercorn Street location earlier this year, and with the grand opening of our Victory Drive location, we are positioned to provide folks in this community with the ultimate car wash experience that is convenient, enjoyable and high-quality for years to come."

Savannah, GA Location: 2001 E Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404

Nearby Locations: Savannah - Abercorn St, Port Wentworth (Coming Soon), Bluffton, Hilton Head Island

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in Thomaston, GA, and currently operates 54 locations throughout the state. In the coming months, the company will open additional brand-new locations in Port Wentworth and Rome.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 277 express wash locations in 28 states across the South, Midwest and Northern United States. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 277 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

