Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2024.

July 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 818 million shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $197 million;

CSE issuers completed 98 financings that raised an aggregate $428 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, bringing total listed securities to 787 as at July 31, 2024.

"The month of July featured the two largest financings completed by CSE issuers this year, both in the cannabis sector," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We were delighted to see that Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. raised US$235 million, and Jushi Holdings Inc. raised US$48.5 million. While the last two years have been highly challenging for the cannabis sector, these transactions demonstrate that capital remains available for well-managed companies with strong customer support."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is sponsoring and participating in the 2024 Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) conference, taking place in Quebec City from August 15-18. The annual conference brings together a large and diverse group of capital markets professionals and offers a series of presentations and networking events. Richard Carleton is participating in a panel on August 16 titled "Marketplaces in the Hot Seat" with other senior executives from Canadian exchanges.

The CSE is also sponsoring and attending the annual Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek conference, which will be held from September 10-13 at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado. It features more than 200 carefully selected mining companies with highly prospective projects at various stages of development. While the conference primarily features precious metals companies, it also includes companies focused on critical minerals such as copper, nickel, zinc, lithium and uranium. Several CSE issuers will be participating, including Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ), Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE), Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD), Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG), Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA), and Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC).

Finally, the CSE is proud to be sponsoring the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024, which will take place on September 25-26. The conference is being presented in association with Smallcap Discoveries and provides a series of company presentations, one-on-one meetings and keynote presentations. The presenting companies include CSE-listed ZTEST Electronics Inc. (CSE: ZTE).

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

The new issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is now available online. It takes a deep dive into the cannabis industry, focusing on the numerous challenges and opportunities facing the rapidly-evolving sector. Five CSE-listed cannabis companies are profiled: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL), MariMed Inc. (CSE: MRMD), Vext Science Inc. (CSE: VEXT), Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY), and StickIt Technologies Inc. (CSE: STKT). The magazine also features a column from Richard Carleton, who provides a broad overview of the current state of the cannabis industry, and an interview with Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President of Trading & Market Data, who discusses key trends and developments in trading that impact CSE issuers and investors.

New Listings in July 2024

BrandPilot AI Inc. (BPAI)

King Global Ventures Inc. (KING)

Glenstar Ventures Inc. (GSTR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

