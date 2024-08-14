Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU), www.hirumining.com, a Georgia-based corporation, is pleased to announce several significant developments as part of its ongoing evolution and expansion strategy. These updates include the appointment of new corporate officers and directors, the upcoming launch of a refreshed corporate website, www.hirumining.com and the relocation of the company's headquarters to Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Leadership Appointments: Strengthening the Team

In a move to reinforce its leadership team and support the company's ambitious growth plans, HIRU Corporation has updated its corporate officers and directors with the state of Georgia. The new leadership team is as follows:

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani

Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani Chief Financial Officer (CFO): James Peter Thorp

James Peter Thorp Secretary: Irina Veselinovic (continuing in her role)

New Corporate Website: Enhancing Stakeholder Engagement

As part of its commitment to transparency and communication, HIRU Corporation's development team is working diligently on a new corporate website. This platform, set to launch soon, will offer a comprehensive and user-friendly experience for stakeholders, investors, and the public. The new website will feature updated information about the company's operations, leadership, and strategic initiatives.

The new corporate website will be available at www.hirumining.com. Visitors are encouraged to check back regularly for the latest updates and resources. Our official X (Twitter) Account name is @HiruMining. We again ask our followers to only rely upon info posted on OTC Markets OTC: HIRU and SEC filings also available on OTC: HIRU.

Relocation of Corporate Headquarters: A Strategic Move

To better align with its expanding global footprint in the mining sector, HIRU Corporation has chosen Toronto, Canada instead of New York, New York as may have previously been announced. This in our opinion is a moot point, as both cities are financial hubs with Toronto, Canada more catering to the mining sector.

The new corporate headquarters address is:

HIRU Corporation

1 Yonge Street,

4th Floor Toronto, Ontario,

Canada

This strategic move underscores HIRU Corporation's commitment to growth and its intention to position itself as a leading player in its industry. The new location in Toronto, a vibrant financial and business hub, provides an ideal environment for the company to achieve its strategic goals and engage with a broader international audience in the mining and financial sector.

About Hiru Corporation

HIRU is a holding Company (The Company) is in a mining sector. Our focus is on exploration and extraction of crude ore.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219952

