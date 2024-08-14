Association of University Research Parks: AURP and the Federal Laboratory Consortium Launch Strategic Partnership

The new partnership's goals include enhancing the relationship between federal labs and the AURP innovation community to accelerate the transfer of research to the marketplace

TUCSON, AZ, and COLLEGE PARK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / AURP, the leading nonprofit representing research parks, innovation districts and regional technology clusters, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).

The primary goal of this new partnership is to enhance the relationship between federal laboratories and industry, particularly small businesses, to accelerate the transfer of research to the marketplace for the greater good of the public, especially in underserved markets.

"Leveraging AURP's extensive network of research parks, innovation districts, and tech hubs, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with the FLC to enhance our collective ability to drive economic growth across the U.S.," said Vickie Palmer, AURP CEO. "Together, the FLC and AURP will work to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in our Communities of Innovation, enabling them to quickly and effectively transition technologies from lab to market, creating new jobs, and transforming communities."

AURP focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks, innovation districts, tech hubs, accelerators and the companies that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector.

The FLC supports a network of over 300 federal laboratories and research centers in transferring their innovations to businesses, creating new opportunities for economic growth and public benefit. The AURP is dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs by fostering innovation within specialized, place-based environments; providing resources, assistance, and a collaborative network for these ecosystems and businesses to thrive. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, the FLC and AURP aim to foster innovation, create job opportunities and drive economic growth.

"We're excited to partner with AURP, which is a leader in nurturing collaboration among government, industry and academia and building vibrant innovation ecosystems," said Paul Zielinski, FLC executive director. "This collaboration will strengthen the bridge between federal labs and small businesses to bring more crucial technologies to market and serve all communities across our country."

Under a memorandum of understanding signed on August 5, 2024, the FLC and AURP will join forces on a range of initiatives, including joint meetings, sponsored events, information exchanges and special projects. The FLC is a national ecosystem partner with AURP on the Rural Autonomous Innovation Network (RAIN) SBA Growth Accelerator Challenge.

About the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer:

The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) is a nationwide network of federal laboratories that promotes and facilitates the transfer of federal laboratory research and technologies to the marketplace. With over 300 member laboratories, the FLC plays a vital role in driving innovation and economic growth. Learn more about FLC's organizational partners here. Groups interested in working with federal laboratories should contact the FLC to learn more at info@federallabs.org. To learn more, visit www.federallabs.org

About AURP:

AURP, a nonprofit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

Media Contacts:

Andrea Nelson

FLC Marketing Acting Director

anelson@federallabs.org

Ken Berlack

Communications/Public Relations

AURP

kenberlack@aurp.net

SOURCE: Association of University Research Parks

