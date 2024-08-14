The Spero Clinic: Spero Clinic Offers Hope for Long COVID Patients

Unique treatment program offers promising results for Long COVID patients who are experiencing extreme symptoms related to the virus.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / While the COVID pandemic has taken a brutal toll on millions, a significant percentage of people continue to experience extreme, persistent and recurring symptoms for weeks or even months after clearing the infection. This condition is commonly referred to as "Long COVID," or Post-COVID Syndrome.

Long COVID has emerged as a significant concern, with millions of people worldwide facing ongoing, debilitating symptoms that disrupt their lives.

According to the CDC, "6.9% of adults and 1.3% of children (roughly 17 million and 1 million, respectively) in the United States ever reported experiencing Long COVID."

Long COVID, a complex condition affecting millions, can lead to crippling and long-lasting symptoms. Emerging research indicates a concerning link between long COVID and the development of POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), a disorder characterized by an abnormal increase in heart rate upon standing, often due to dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system.

AMPS or Amplified Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome is another condition connected to Long COVID. It's characterized by widespread, musculoskeletal pain.

Both of these conditions can be debilitating, causing long-term chronic pain. Long COVID is not just afflicting people who were very sick with the Coronavirus. In fact, some patients who were never severely ill with COVID-19 are experiencing long-term symptoms.

Promising Treatment Program

The Spero Clinic specializes in pain relief for symptoms most doctors consider "hopeless." Many people report relief from incapacitating conditions such as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Gastroparesis, Fibromyalgia, and more. The Clinic has already successfully treated severe Long COVID Syndrome and has given many patients, including children, their lives back.

Based on holistic principles, the Spero Clinic concentrates on getting to the root cause of conditions and treating the body from the inside out. Rather than treating just symptoms, Spero's approach is to address the ultimate causes of complex medical conditions. This approach is also taken when it comes to treating Long COVID.

Offering Hope

Through its unique Long COVID treatment program, the Spero Clinic aims to help those most affected by this condition - primarily seniors and children.

Says Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, Founder and CEO of the Spero Clinic, "Long COVID symptoms are temporary and can be reversed with The Spero Clinic's Long COVID treatment program. I have made it my life's mission to treat patients who suffer from so-called 'impossible' diseases - those that have been given up by the medical community."

"I can help them" she continued, "by treating them with non-invasive, holistic therapies that all aim to heal the issues occurring in your central nervous system. Our Long COVID Treatment Program is based on holistic principles to allow the body to heal itself."

