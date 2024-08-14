Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Data

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and licensor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub ("CPP"), today announced results for the second quarter 2024 and other company highlights.

Financial highlights from the second quarter 2024 include:

Net income of $57,000, which includes a non-cash expense of approximately $66,000 for change in theoretical fair value of warrants.

A quarterly Operating Income of $558,000

A 22% increase in Franchising Revenue from the same period in 2023 to $1.4 million. By adding in the $75,000 in deferred initial franchise fees in the current quarter, which were actually received in cash but deferred for future income recognition, which is different accounting treatment than was applied the previous year, the increase would have been $334,000, or 28.4%.

A $151,000 decrease in Company-operated Restaurant Revenue (Craft Pizza & Pub and Non-Traditional combined) from the comparable period in 2023.

An increase of only .7% points in Craft Pizza & Pub cost of sales and a .7% point increase in labor cost from the comparable period in 2023 despite the inflationary pressures on ingredient costs and cost of labor with no menu price increases. The variable portion of labor cost actually decreased by .2% points compared to last year.

The company continues to progress on the process of new financing to repay its senior note and subordinated notes.

Comparability of 2024 results to 2023 results for year-to-date is obscured due to the one-time recording of $1.46 million in income during the first quarter of 2023 from ERTC refund recognition.

Financial highlights from the six-month period 2024 include:

Net loss of $30,000, which includes a non-cash expense of approximately $190,000 for change in theoretical fair value of warrants, a non-cash expense of $29,000 to close out the asset ledger for dormant subsidiary and a non-cash adjustment for allowance receivables of $32,000. Excluding these non-cash expenses, which did not pertain to this period's activity, the company would have reported a net income of approximately $225,000.

A six-month Operating Income of $990,000

A 32.2% increase in Franchising Revenue from the comparable period in 2023 to $2.9 million. By adding in the $127,500 in deferred initial franchise fees in the current period the increase would have been $825,000, or 38.1%, which were actually received in cash but deferred for future income recognition, which is different accounting treatment than was applied the previous year.

Franchise venue salaries and wages decreased 2% points from 2023 reflecting economies of scale due to new non-traditional franchise openings.

A $231,000 decrease in Company-operated Restaurant Revenue (Craft Pizza & Pub and Non-Traditional combined) from the same period in 2023.

An increase of only .1% points in Craft Pizza & Pub cost of sales and a .5% point increase in labor cost from the same period in 2023 despite the inflationary pressures on ingredient costs and cost of labor with no menu price increases.

Comparability of 2024 results to 2023 results for year-to-date is obscured due to the one-time recording of $1.46 million in income during the first quarter of 2023 from ERTC refund recognition.

Further details:

The company had a net loss for the six-months ended June 30, 2024 of approximately $30,000 compared to a net income of approximately $1.2 million for the comparable period in 2023. The net loss of approximately $30,000 was after the company recorded an additional non-cash expense for the change in the value of the warrant of approximately $190,000, a non-cash charge of $29,000 to close out the asset ledger for dormant subsidiary and a non-cash adjustment for allowance receivables from a prior period of $32,000 excluding those one-time charges, the company would have reported a net income of approximately $225,000. The comparability of the two six-month periods of June 30, 2024 and 2023 is reduced because the net income of $1.2 million in 2023 was after recording $1.46 million of income from the ERTC refund. The ERTC refund was expenses and lost revenue, due to COVID restrictions, incurred by the company in periods prior to March 31, 2023. Excluding the ERTC refund recorded in the first quarter of 2023, the company would have reported a net loss of $267,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

The revenue from the non-traditional franchising venue increased to $2.9 million from $2.2 million, or a 32.2% increase. By adding in the $127,500 in deferred initial franchise fees in the current period, which were actually received in cash but deferred for future income recognition, which is a different accounting treatment than was applied the previous year, and the non-cash adjustment above of $32,000, the increase would have been $857,000, or 39.6% increase in franchising revenue. The company currently has a significant pipeline of prospects for additional franchise sales and a significant number of franchised locations sold but not yet open. It is anticipated that this source of revenue will substantially increase through the rest of 2024 and beyond. Salaries and wages from the franchising venue decreased to 16.2% of revenue from 18.2% of revenue in the comparable period in 2023. This improvement came in spite of the shortage of available labor and increased labor rates as a result of that shortage. The labor was reduced as a percentage of revenue primarily related to the growing number of franchises sold and opened without adding additional staff.

The total revenue from the company-owned restaurants was $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Same store sales declined during this period approximately 4.7% due in part to localized bad weather in the first quarter and sluggish spending by consumers in the second quarter. During the month of July, same store sales increased by approximately 1% and increased by approximately 9.5% during the first 11 days in August. During the first quarter of 2024 the average check was down versus the prior year while the guest count increased somewhat. By the latter stages of the second quarter 2024, the average check was up somewhat versus the prior year while the guest count was down, indicating that the price sensitive, lower spending guests had decreased their spending frequency.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the company generated net cash from operations of nearly $500,000 despite reducing its accounts payable and accrued expenses by $669,000 and used that cash to pay principal on debt of $500,000. This was accomplished in spite of paying the high interest rate on the Corbel loan which bears interest on a variable rate of SOFR, as defined in the agreement, plus 7.75% for an aggregate rate of 13.08% at December 31, 2023 in addition to non-cash PIK interest of 3% adding to the principal balance of the loan making a combined rate of well over 16%.

As previously announced, the company is pursuing plans to obtain new financing to repay the Corbel loan prior to its maturity in February 2025 and to repay the subordinated notes as well when the Corbel loan is repaid. Based on the company's credit metrics the company believes its financing efforts will be successful. The company expects the new financing will result in a significant reduction in the interest rate that it currently pays, with the structure of the loan being a full amortization over a longer term and at a lower rate of interest.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company's Craft Pizza & Pub venue and the percentage relationship to its revenue:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Description 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue $ 2,373,652 100 % $ 2,222,551

100 % $ 4,463,994 100 % $ 4,218,075 100 % Cost of sales 476,942 20.1 463,324 20.8 928,300 20.8 880,934 20.9 Salaries and wages 652,905 27.5 627,292 28.2 1,270,369 28.5 1,222,334 29.0 Facility cost including rent, common area and utilities

405,768

17.1

391,487

17.6

810,592

18.2

780,872

18.5 Packaging 77,080 3.2 66,563 3.0 149,108 3.3 129,073 3.1 Delivery fees 29,095 1.2 64,424 2.9 60,217 1.3 101,484 2.4 All other operating expenses 383,402 16.1 365,183 16.4 721,428 16.2 695,020 16.5 Total expenses 2,025,192 85.3 1,978,273 89.0 3,940,014 88.3 3,809,717 90.3 Margin contribution $ 348,460 14.7 % 244,278 11.0 % $ 523,980 11.7 % $ 408,358 9.7 %

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company's franchising activities and the percentage relationship to its revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Description 2023 2024 2023 2024 Total royalties and fees revenue $ 1,373,533 100 % $ 1,435,748 100 % $ 2,360,876 100 % $ 2,861,039 100 % Salaries and wages 207,604 15.1 228,518 15.9 430,062 18.2 462,411 16.2 Franchise promotion 50,920 3.7 60,576 4.2 141,120 6.0 120,576 4.2 Insurance 78,711 5.7 84,880 5.9 169,886 7.2 157,065 5.5 Travel and auto 26,019 1.9 35,156 2.4 58,149 2.5 82,366 2.9 All other operating expenses (benefit) (1) 70,874 5.2 51,564 3.7 (1,234,035 ) (52.3 ) 127,943 4.5 Total expenses (1) 434,128 31.6 460,694 32.1 (434,818 ) (18.4 ) 950,361 33.2 Margin contribution $ 939,405 68.4 % $ 975,054 67.9 % $ 2,795,693 118.4 % $ 1,910,678 66.8 %

(1) See Note 1 to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for a discussion of the ERTC, which reduced operating expenses in the first quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 but had no effect on the second quarter.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company-owned non-traditional venue and the percentage relationship to its revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Description 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue $ 236,585 100 % $ 236,705 100 % $ 459,965 100 % $ 474,852 100 % Cost of sales 87,078 36.8 95,077 40.2 172,580 37.5 180,416 38.0 Salaries and wages 72,892 30.8 89,392 37.8 145,378 31.6 179,474 37.8 Rent 22,760 9.6 23,832 10.1 44,501 9.7 48,102 10.1 Packaging 6,014 2.5 4,998 2.1 13,182 2.9 8,759 1.8 All other operating expenses (benefit) 15,407 6.5 21,989 9.3 (49,661 )(1) (10.8 ) 44,297 9.3 Total expenses (1) 204,150 86.3 235,288 9.4 325,980 70.9 461,048 97.1 Margin contribution $ 32,434 13.7 % $ 1,417 .6 % $ 133,985 29.1 % $ 13,803 2.9 %

(1) See Note 1 to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for a discussion of the ERTC, which reduced operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023. Total expenses were reduced by $83,177 as a result of recording the ERTC in the first quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 but had no effect on the second quarter.

Detail on Corporate Expenses:

Depreciation and amortization remained approximately constant at $96,000 and $193,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2024. The amount remained largely consistent since there have been no new company locations opened since 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased to $570,000 and $1.15 million from $526,000 and $1.05 million for the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The increase in the year-to-date period was largely the result of 2023 expenses being decreased by certain amounts of the ERTC refunds recorded in the first quarter 2023, as explained above.

Interest expense increased to $435,000 and $829,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to $379,000 and $762,000 for the comparable periods in 2023. The reason for the increase was the addition to principal of the non-cash PIK interest being added to the principal balance of the senior note and the increase in the variable rate, as explained above, which was only partially offset by principal reductions of nearly $1.6 million in the principal amount of the senior note since June 2023.

The company recorded a change in the fair value of warrants of $66,000 and $190,000 in the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to none in the comparable periods in 2023. This is a non-cash expense to reflect a theoretical change in the value of the outstanding warrants.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the continuing after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of franchisees to timely prepare their units for scheduled openings, the company's ability to maintain adequate staff for new openings, competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the development agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in this company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, the company's business could be adversely impacted.

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Assets December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 Current assets: Cash $ 872,335 $ 801,071 Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable 507,726 507,725 Accounts receivable - net 1,169,446 696,691 Inventories 965,819 987,786 Prepaid expenses 318,195 200,184 Total current assets 3,833,521 3,193,457 Property and equipment: Equipment 4,386,430 4,421,773 Leasehold improvements 3,130,430 3,139,215 7,516,860 7,560,988 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,196,993 3,389,558 Net property and equipment 4,319,867 4,171,430 Deferred tax asset 3,374,841 3,374,841 Deferred contract cost 1,403,299 1,426,578 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 4,930,014 4,549,671 Other assets including long-term portion of receivables-net 339,817 354,546 Total assets $ 18,479,825 $ 17,348,989 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,284,210 $ 615,501 Current portion of operating lease liability 799,165 834,715 Current portion of Corbel loan payable 1,000,000 6,892,834 Subordinated note payable - 575,000 Warrant liability 540,650 731,038 Total current liabilities 3,624,025 9,649,088 Long-term obligations: Term loan payable to Corbel net of current portion 6,133,691 - Convertible notes payable 575,000 - Operating lease liabilities - net of short-term portion 4,378,927 3,951,744 Deferred contract income 1,577,299 1,580,910 Total long-term liabilities 12,664,917 5,532,654 Total liabilities $ 16,288,942 $ 15,181,742 See Note 9 regarding Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and as of June 30, 2024)



24,840,126



24,846,109 Accumulated deficit (22,649,243 ) (22,678,862 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,190,883 2,167,247 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,479,825 $ 17,348,989

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub $ 2,373,652 $ 2,222,551 $ 4,463,994 $ 4,218,075 Restaurant revenue -company-owned non-traditional 236,585 236,705 459,965 474,852 Franchising revenue 1,176,629 1,435,748 2,163,972 2,861,039 Administrative fees and other 8,674 9,673 15,411 16,817 Total revenue 3,795,540 3,904,678 7,103,342 7,570,783 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub

2,025,193

1,978,273

3,940,014

3,809,717 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 204,150 235,288 325,980 461,048 Franchising expenses (benefit) 240,010 460,694 (628,936 ) 950,361 Total operating expenses 2,469,353 2,674,255 3,637,058 5,221,126 Depreciation and amortization 95,517 96,300 191,033 192,565 General and administrative expenses 526,310 570,129 1,045,143 1,147,416 Defense against activist shareholder - 6,064 - 19,542 Total expenses 3,091,180 3,346,748 4,873,234 6,580,649 Operating income 704,360 557,930 2,230,108 990,134 Interest expense 378,785 435,184 762,074 829,365 Change in fair value of warrants - 65,888 - 190,388 Income (loss) before income taxes 325,575 56,858 1,468,034 (29,619 ) Income tax - - 274,190 - Net income (loss) $ 325,575 $ 56,858 $ 1,193,844 $ (29,619 ) Earnings per share - basic: Net income (loss) $ .02 $ .00 $ .05 $ (.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

22,215,512

22,215,512

22,215,512

22,215,512 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) (1) $ .01 $ .00 $ .05 $ (.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

23,498,764

23,713,531

23,498,764

22,215,512

(1) Net loss per share is shown same as basic loss per share because the underlying dilutive securities have anti-dilutive effect.

