WKN: A0CA31 | ISIN: US6551071003
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE ROMANS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE ROMANS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.08.2024
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Data

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and licensor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub ("CPP"), today announced results for the second quarter 2024 and other company highlights.

Financial highlights from the second quarter 2024 include:

  • Net income of $57,000, which includes a non-cash expense of approximately $66,000 for change in theoretical fair value of warrants.

  • A quarterly Operating Income of $558,000

  • A 22% increase in Franchising Revenue from the same period in 2023 to $1.4 million. By adding in the $75,000 in deferred initial franchise fees in the current quarter, which were actually received in cash but deferred for future income recognition, which is different accounting treatment than was applied the previous year, the increase would have been $334,000, or 28.4%.

  • A $151,000 decrease in Company-operated Restaurant Revenue (Craft Pizza & Pub and Non-Traditional combined) from the comparable period in 2023.

  • An increase of only .7% points in Craft Pizza & Pub cost of sales and a .7% point increase in labor cost from the comparable period in 2023 despite the inflationary pressures on ingredient costs and cost of labor with no menu price increases. The variable portion of labor cost actually decreased by .2% points compared to last year.

  • The company continues to progress on the process of new financing to repay its senior note and subordinated notes.

  • Comparability of 2024 results to 2023 results for year-to-date is obscured due to the one-time recording of $1.46 million in income during the first quarter of 2023 from ERTC refund recognition.

Financial highlights from the six-month period 2024 include:

  • Net loss of $30,000, which includes a non-cash expense of approximately $190,000 for change in theoretical fair value of warrants, a non-cash expense of $29,000 to close out the asset ledger for dormant subsidiary and a non-cash adjustment for allowance receivables of $32,000. Excluding these non-cash expenses, which did not pertain to this period's activity, the company would have reported a net income of approximately $225,000.

  • A six-month Operating Income of $990,000

  • A 32.2% increase in Franchising Revenue from the comparable period in 2023 to $2.9 million. By adding in the $127,500 in deferred initial franchise fees in the current period the increase would have been $825,000, or 38.1%, which were actually received in cash but deferred for future income recognition, which is different accounting treatment than was applied the previous year.

  • Franchise venue salaries and wages decreased 2% points from 2023 reflecting economies of scale due to new non-traditional franchise openings.

  • A $231,000 decrease in Company-operated Restaurant Revenue (Craft Pizza & Pub and Non-Traditional combined) from the same period in 2023.

  • An increase of only .1% points in Craft Pizza & Pub cost of sales and a .5% point increase in labor cost from the same period in 2023 despite the inflationary pressures on ingredient costs and cost of labor with no menu price increases.

  • Comparability of 2024 results to 2023 results for year-to-date is obscured due to the one-time recording of $1.46 million in income during the first quarter of 2023 from ERTC refund recognition.

Further details:

The company had a net loss for the six-months ended June 30, 2024 of approximately $30,000 compared to a net income of approximately $1.2 million for the comparable period in 2023. The net loss of approximately $30,000 was after the company recorded an additional non-cash expense for the change in the value of the warrant of approximately $190,000, a non-cash charge of $29,000 to close out the asset ledger for dormant subsidiary and a non-cash adjustment for allowance receivables from a prior period of $32,000 excluding those one-time charges, the company would have reported a net income of approximately $225,000. The comparability of the two six-month periods of June 30, 2024 and 2023 is reduced because the net income of $1.2 million in 2023 was after recording $1.46 million of income from the ERTC refund. The ERTC refund was expenses and lost revenue, due to COVID restrictions, incurred by the company in periods prior to March 31, 2023. Excluding the ERTC refund recorded in the first quarter of 2023, the company would have reported a net loss of $267,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

The revenue from the non-traditional franchising venue increased to $2.9 million from $2.2 million, or a 32.2% increase. By adding in the $127,500 in deferred initial franchise fees in the current period, which were actually received in cash but deferred for future income recognition, which is a different accounting treatment than was applied the previous year, and the non-cash adjustment above of $32,000, the increase would have been $857,000, or 39.6% increase in franchising revenue. The company currently has a significant pipeline of prospects for additional franchise sales and a significant number of franchised locations sold but not yet open. It is anticipated that this source of revenue will substantially increase through the rest of 2024 and beyond. Salaries and wages from the franchising venue decreased to 16.2% of revenue from 18.2% of revenue in the comparable period in 2023. This improvement came in spite of the shortage of available labor and increased labor rates as a result of that shortage. The labor was reduced as a percentage of revenue primarily related to the growing number of franchises sold and opened without adding additional staff.

The total revenue from the company-owned restaurants was $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4.9 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Same store sales declined during this period approximately 4.7% due in part to localized bad weather in the first quarter and sluggish spending by consumers in the second quarter. During the month of July, same store sales increased by approximately 1% and increased by approximately 9.5% during the first 11 days in August. During the first quarter of 2024 the average check was down versus the prior year while the guest count increased somewhat. By the latter stages of the second quarter 2024, the average check was up somewhat versus the prior year while the guest count was down, indicating that the price sensitive, lower spending guests had decreased their spending frequency.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the company generated net cash from operations of nearly $500,000 despite reducing its accounts payable and accrued expenses by $669,000 and used that cash to pay principal on debt of $500,000. This was accomplished in spite of paying the high interest rate on the Corbel loan which bears interest on a variable rate of SOFR, as defined in the agreement, plus 7.75% for an aggregate rate of 13.08% at December 31, 2023 in addition to non-cash PIK interest of 3% adding to the principal balance of the loan making a combined rate of well over 16%.

As previously announced, the company is pursuing plans to obtain new financing to repay the Corbel loan prior to its maturity in February 2025 and to repay the subordinated notes as well when the Corbel loan is repaid. Based on the company's credit metrics the company believes its financing efforts will be successful. The company expects the new financing will result in a significant reduction in the interest rate that it currently pays, with the structure of the loan being a full amortization over a longer term and at a lower rate of interest.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company's Craft Pizza & Pub venue and the percentage relationship to its revenue:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Description

2023

2024

2023

2024

Revenue

$

2,373,652

100

%

$

2,222,551

100

%

$

4,463,994

100

%

$

4,218,075

100

%

Cost of sales

476,942

20.1

463,324

20.8

928,300

20.8

880,934

20.9

Salaries and wages

652,905

27.5

627,292

28.2

1,270,369

28.5

1,222,334

29.0

Facility cost including rent, common area and utilities


405,768


17.1


391,487


17.6


810,592


18.2


780,872


18.5

Packaging

77,080

3.2

66,563

3.0

149,108

3.3

129,073

3.1

Delivery fees

29,095

1.2

64,424

2.9

60,217

1.3

101,484

2.4

All other operating expenses

383,402

16.1

365,183

16.4

721,428

16.2

695,020

16.5

Total expenses

2,025,192

85.3

1,978,273

89.0

3,940,014

88.3

3,809,717

90.3

Margin contribution

$

348,460

14.7

%

244,278

11.0

%

$

523,980

11.7

%

$

408,358

9.7

%

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company's franchising activities and the percentage relationship to its revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Description

2023

2024

2023

2024

Total royalties and fees revenue

$

1,373,533

100

%

$

1,435,748

100

%

$

2,360,876

100

%

$

2,861,039

100

%

Salaries and wages

207,604

15.1

228,518

15.9

430,062

18.2

462,411

16.2

Franchise promotion

50,920

3.7

60,576

4.2

141,120

6.0

120,576

4.2

Insurance

78,711

5.7

84,880

5.9

169,886

7.2

157,065

5.5

Travel and auto

26,019

1.9

35,156

2.4

58,149

2.5

82,366

2.9

All other operating expenses (benefit) (1)

70,874

5.2

51,564

3.7

(1,234,035

)

(52.3

)

127,943

4.5

Total expenses (1)

434,128

31.6

460,694

32.1

(434,818

)

(18.4

)

950,361

33.2

Margin contribution

$

939,405

68.4

%

$

975,054

67.9

%

$

2,795,693

118.4

%

$

1,910,678

66.8

%

(1)

See Note 1 to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for a discussion of the ERTC, which reduced operating expenses in the first quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 but had no effect on the second quarter.

The following table sets forth the revenue, expense and margin contribution of the Company-owned non-traditional venue and the percentage relationship to its revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Description

2023

2024

2023

2024

Revenue

$

236,585

100

%

$

236,705

100

%

$

459,965

100

%

$

474,852

100

%

Cost of sales

87,078

36.8

95,077

40.2

172,580

37.5

180,416

38.0

Salaries and wages

72,892

30.8

89,392

37.8

145,378

31.6

179,474

37.8

Rent

22,760

9.6

23,832

10.1

44,501

9.7

48,102

10.1

Packaging

6,014

2.5

4,998

2.1

13,182

2.9

8,759

1.8

All other operating expenses (benefit)

15,407

6.5

21,989

9.3

(49,661

)(1)

(10.8

)

44,297

9.3

Total expenses (1)

204,150

86.3

235,288

9.4

325,980

70.9

461,048

97.1

Margin contribution

$

32,434

13.7

%

$

1,417

.6

%

$

133,985

29.1

%

$

13,803

2.9

%

(1)

See Note 1 to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for a discussion of the ERTC, which reduced operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023. Total expenses were reduced by $83,177 as a result of recording the ERTC in the first quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 but had no effect on the second quarter.

Detail on Corporate Expenses:

Depreciation and amortization remained approximately constant at $96,000 and $193,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2024. The amount remained largely consistent since there have been no new company locations opened since 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased to $570,000 and $1.15 million from $526,000 and $1.05 million for the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The increase in the year-to-date period was largely the result of 2023 expenses being decreased by certain amounts of the ERTC refunds recorded in the first quarter 2023, as explained above.

Interest expense increased to $435,000 and $829,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to $379,000 and $762,000 for the comparable periods in 2023. The reason for the increase was the addition to principal of the non-cash PIK interest being added to the principal balance of the senior note and the increase in the variable rate, as explained above, which was only partially offset by principal reductions of nearly $1.6 million in the principal amount of the senior note since June 2023.

The company recorded a change in the fair value of warrants of $66,000 and $190,000 in the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to none in the comparable periods in 2023. This is a non-cash expense to reflect a theoretical change in the value of the outstanding warrants.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the continuing after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of franchisees to timely prepare their units for scheduled openings, the company's ability to maintain adequate staff for new openings, competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the development agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in this company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, the company's business could be adversely impacted.

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

Assets

December 31,
2023

June 30,
2024

Current assets:

Cash

$

872,335

$

801,071

Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable

507,726

507,725

Accounts receivable - net

1,169,446

696,691

Inventories

965,819

987,786

Prepaid expenses

318,195

200,184

Total current assets

3,833,521

3,193,457

Property and equipment:

Equipment

4,386,430

4,421,773

Leasehold improvements

3,130,430

3,139,215

7,516,860

7,560,988

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,196,993

3,389,558

Net property and equipment

4,319,867

4,171,430

Deferred tax asset

3,374,841

3,374,841

Deferred contract cost

1,403,299

1,426,578

Goodwill

278,466

278,466

Operating lease right of use assets

4,930,014

4,549,671

Other assets including long-term portion of receivables-net

339,817

354,546

Total assets

$

18,479,825

$

17,348,989

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,284,210

$

615,501

Current portion of operating lease liability

799,165

834,715

Current portion of Corbel loan payable

1,000,000

6,892,834

Subordinated note payable

-

575,000

Warrant liability

540,650

731,038

Total current liabilities

3,624,025

9,649,088

Long-term obligations:

Term loan payable to Corbel net of current portion

6,133,691

-

Convertible notes payable

575,000

-

Operating lease liabilities - net of short-term portion

4,378,927

3,951,744

Deferred contract income

1,577,299

1,580,910

Total long-term liabilities

12,664,917

5,532,654

Total liabilities

$

16,288,942

$

15,181,742

See Note 9 regarding Contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized,
22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and
as of June 30, 2024)



24,840,126



24,846,109

Accumulated deficit

(22,649,243

)

(22,678,862

)

Total stockholders' equity

2,190,883

2,167,247

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

18,479,825

$

17,348,989

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Revenue:

Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub

$

2,373,652

$

2,222,551

$

4,463,994

$

4,218,075

Restaurant revenue -company-owned non-traditional

236,585

236,705

459,965

474,852

Franchising revenue

1,176,629

1,435,748

2,163,972

2,861,039

Administrative fees and other

8,674

9,673

15,411

16,817

Total revenue

3,795,540

3,904,678

7,103,342

7,570,783

Operating expenses:

Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza &
Pub


2,025,193


1,978,273


3,940,014


3,809,717

Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional

204,150

235,288

325,980

461,048

Franchising expenses (benefit)

240,010

460,694

(628,936

)

950,361

Total operating expenses

2,469,353

2,674,255

3,637,058

5,221,126

Depreciation and amortization

95,517

96,300

191,033

192,565

General and administrative expenses

526,310

570,129

1,045,143

1,147,416

Defense against activist shareholder

-

6,064

-

19,542

Total expenses

3,091,180

3,346,748

4,873,234

6,580,649

Operating income

704,360

557,930

2,230,108

990,134

Interest expense

378,785

435,184

762,074

829,365

Change in fair value of warrants

-

65,888

-

190,388

Income (loss) before income taxes

325,575

56,858

1,468,034

(29,619

)

Income tax

-

-

274,190

-

Net income (loss)

$

325,575

$

56,858

$

1,193,844

$

(29,619

)

Earnings per share - basic:

Net income (loss)

$

.02

$

.00

$

.05

$

(.00

)

Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding


22,215,512


22,215,512


22,215,512


22,215,512

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

Net income (loss) (1)

$

.01

$

.00

$

.05

$

(.00

)

Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding


23,498,764


23,713,531


23,498,764


22,215,512

(1)

Net loss per share is shown same as basic loss per share because the underlying dilutive securities have anti-dilutive effect.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)
For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)
Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 (mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com)

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
