Epica International, Inc.: Epica International Inc. Partners With M.A.R.C. Institute, Pioneering Medical Education

LANDRUM, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Epica International Inc. announced today that their See Factor CT3 will play a pivotal role in surgical education at the M.A.R.C. Institute, one of the most comprehensive and integrated medical research and educational facilities in the United States. With the addition of this multi-modality computed tomography (CT) scanner to their hands-on training facility in Miami, The Miami Anatomical Research Center (M.A.R.C. Institute) accomplishes a pioneering milestone by enhancing training in complex surgical procedures and other courses.









By providing customers with access to CT scans before and during their courses, M.A.R.C. Institute instructors can meticulously plan and prepare all required materials in advance. This approach not only results in significant cost savings compared to off-site scanning, but also reduces time and shipping expenses associated with sending equipment to the M.A.R.C. ahead of a course. Moreover, it minimizes the risk of loss or damage to valuable equipment, ensuring a seamless and efficient learning experience.

The M.A.R.C. Institute's groundbreaking achievement is in partnership with Epica International, a leader in advanced ultra-high-resolution mobile medical imaging and robotic applications, marking a significant advancement in anatomical education and surgical training. Epica's FDA-approved See Factor CT3 consists of three (3) integrated imaging systems: CT, Fluoroscopy, and Digital Radiography. Unlike conventional CT systems, Epica's See Factor CT3 provides non-interpolated (gapless) image data, delivering isotropic image resolution as fine as 0.1mm.

Recently, utilizing state-of-the-art hybrid CT technology, the skilled team at the M.A.R.C. Institute performed a comprehensive scan using the See Factor CT3 in its bioskills lab, capturing intricate details of anatomical structures with unprecedented precision. This innovative approach offers surgeons, medical professionals, residents in training, and students in medical-related fields a unique opportunity to explore the human body with enhanced precision and 3-D reconstruction in unparalleled detail, which is not typically available in today's operating rooms around the world.

The enhanced precision and unparalleled detail the M.A.R.C. Institute offers its clients is made possible by using Global AnatomiX (GAX) technology. GAX Specimens are prepared with proprietary contrast and preservation products that help maintain the tissue intact, which is key in surgical training. GAX utilizes BriteVu®-GAX, a new contrast agent specifically designed for use in deceased human subjects, that penetrates to the capillary level enabling tissue and vascular visualization. In combination with Epica's technology, it enables scans to be used for multiple applications not available before.

Al Weinstein, the M.A.R.C. Institute, CEO, said, "The successful completion of the first computed tomography scan at the M.A.R.C. Institute signals a new era in anatomical education and surgical training, setting a precedent for future advancements in the field. As the M.A.R.C. Institute continues to push the boundaries of medical education, it remains at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of healthcare one breakthrough at a time."

Joe Soto, CEO of Epica International, said, "We are pleased to be partnering with the M.A.R.C. Institute as this has the potential to propel Epica International's imaging, navigation, and robotics into the human medical space while giving end users hands-on experience with our intraoperative CT imaging platform." He added, "Our partnership with the M.A.R.C. Institute allows Epica International to have the See Factor CT3 at a state-of-the-art facility where we can conduct tests, perform research, simulate intra-operative usage, and tap leading industry and medical experts to further advance the technology."

Application of this technology at the M.A.R.C. Institute will give surgeons familiarity with the See Factor CT3 in the most life-like setting, simulating a true peri-operative experience. In addition, the detailed images generated through this process will serve as invaluable resources for medical schools, surgical residency programs, and ongoing medical research initiatives.

"Having the Epica See Factor CT3 on-site brings new opportunities spanning from its practical uses in patient care to academic research and medical industry development, creating a fertile environment for further innovation resulting in better patient outcomes," said Dr. Thomas P. San Giovanni, Director of Surgical Innovation at M.A.R.C. Institute.

About Epica International Inc.

Epica International is a market and technology leader in advanced medical imaging and precision robotics in human, animal and industrial markets worldwide. Epica designs, develops and distributes proprietary advanced medical imaging platforms and progressive robotic systems that guide and assist users, ensure accuracy and improve outcomes. Epica has over 75 issued and pending patents on its medical imaging and robotics platforms in the U.S., EU, and other countries. Epica International is headquartered in Landrum, SC with manufacturing and R&D centered in Florence, Italy. For further information on Epica International, please visit the website at www.epicainternational.com.

About the M.A.R.C. Institute

Based in Miami, FL the Miami Anatomical Research Center (M.A.R.C. Institute) is one of the most comprehensive and integrated medical research and educational facilities in the United States designed for human anatomical specimen training to improve skills and techniques of medical students and healthcare professionals in the medical and dental industries. Since 2008, the institute has facilitated research and educational courses for tens of thousands of participants, medical students, researchers and healthcare professionals in an environment designed to give real-life experience leading to improved patient care, medical device patent development and medical advances. The M.A.R.C. Institute features a 36-station wet bio skill lab training area, auditorium, boardrooms, classrooms and technical capabilities for broadcasting surgery productions, E-Books for online training, and a complete meeting infrastructure.

Contact Information

Onelia Collazo Mendive

NMG Consulting

nmgteam@nmgconsulting.com

305-470-4680

SOURCE: Epica International Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.