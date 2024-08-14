Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") held its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The final voting results of the proposals submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 : Election of four directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") to hold office until the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed:

Broker Director For Against Abstentions Non-Votes Clifford Starke 4,969,741 97,612 18,969 2,778,760 Kevin Taylor 4,931,118 129,648 25,556 2,778,760 Edward Woo 4,881,581 179,654 25,087 2,778,760 Brendan Cahill 5,001,476 57,680 27,166 2,778,760

Proposal 2 : Reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and authorization of the Board to fix their renumeration.

For Against Abstentions 7,499,363 323,623 42,096

Proposal 3 : Approval of an amendment to the Company's 2022 Incentive Compensation Plan to increase the number of shares issuable thereunder from 950,000 to 2,500,000 shares.

Broker For Against Abstentions Non-Votes 4,776,425 285,446 24,451 2,778,760

Proposal 4 : Approval of the grant of stock appreciation rights of the Company to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Broker For Against Abstentions Non-Votes 4,802,189 253,288 30,845 2,778,760

Proposal 5 : Approval of the issuance of 635,363 shares in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a) to acquire the minority interest of TruHC Pharma GmbH.

Broker For Against Abstentions Non-Votes 4,249,883 184,837 26,704 2,778,760

No other matters were considered or voted upon at the Annual Meeting.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com

https://www.vesselbrand.com

https://justcbdstore.uk

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

https://www.australianvaporizers.com.au

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

