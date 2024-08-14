Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
Tradegate
14.08.24
15:25 Uhr
30,200 Euro
+0,600
+2,03 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00030,80022:58
30,00030,20022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2024 22:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2024, after the market close on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date and Time: Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
natalia.moose@ncino.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.