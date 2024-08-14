BR Public Relations.: "Premium Whiskey Investment Auction": Distinguished Collection from World's Finest Distilleries

Kruse GWS Auctions Showcases Rare, Limited and Special-Edition Spirits for Sale on August 17

Whiskey enthusiasts and investors have the unparalled opportunity to acquire bottles of exceptional quality and historical significance chosen by Kruse GWS Auction from one of the most elite private collections. These 196 investment-worthy spirits-ultra rare vintages, creative collaborations and limited edition series-reflect the complexity, character and craftsmanship in aging, bottling and packaging of the most renowned brands in Scotland, Japan and US, including Macallan, Bowmore, Tomintoul, Yamazaki, Karuizawa, and Johnny Walker, among other prestigious distilleries.

Live bidding for the "Premium Whiskey Investment Auction" will take place on August 17th at 7am PT. All items are guaranteed authentic, unopened and will be shipped from the UK.

As interest in alternative asset classes grows, the allure of investing in whiskeys has risen markedly over the last decade with the value of rare bottles jumping more than 500 percent according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index. While the $2.7 million paid at auction in 2023 for a bottle of 1926 Macallan single malt is certainly an exception, the scarcity of supply and rising demand, particularly from collectors in Asia and a younger generation of investors, is sparking bidding wars and leading to record-breaking sales for the most desirable bottles.

"Whiskey as an investment has been outperforming the S&P," says Brigitte Kruse, founder of Kruse GWS Auctions. "Of course there are whiskey devotees buying for personal imbibing, but people also are entering the whiskey auction market because they understand the enduring value of these liquid assets and see a bottle's worth increasing tenfold over a relatively short period of time."

The sale features such highly coveted spirits as Macallan No.6 in Lalique 70cl. This is luxury times two inside and out as the whisky-making magic of Macallan combines with the exquisite artistry of Lalique. Part of the esteemed 1824 Master Series, the stunning whisky, redolent with spice and dried fruit, resides in an equally impressive crystal decanter created by the French art glass producer.

The Macallan Genesis Limited Edition (2018) 70cl is one of only 2500 bottles crafted in commemoration of the brand's new distillery and its partnership with architectural firm Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners. The rich amber whisky hints of subtle spices, ginger, fresh apple and chocolate. The elegant presentation box features a signed lithography by the lead architect Graham Stirk depicting an elevation of the building constructed to echo the rolling hills of the surrounding countryside.

Limited to just 165 bottles, the Tomintoul 40 Year Old 1974 Second Edition is a gorgeous rare single malt that's been maturing for over 40 years in the finest American oak ex-bourbon hogshead casks hand selected by fourth generation distiller Robert Miller. The whisky, with a rich fruity sweetness perfectly balanced by gentle notes of oak spice and rolling tobacco, fittingly comes in a beautiful hand-crafted crystal decanter.

A true masterpiece in whisky crafting, the Bowmore 31 Year Old Timeless Series 70cl is perfect for enthusiasts seeking a rare and unforgettable tasting experience. One of only 3000 bottles produced, the single malt was carefully matured in bourbon casks for 29 years, then carefully moved to Spanish Oak Matusalem Sherry seasoned casks. The resulting spirit is floral and delicate with sweet notes of magnolia blossom, lilac and creamy cookie dough. As time passes, subtle smoke and salted seaweed shine through. Bowmore is now owned by Suntory out of Japan, who have instilled a fusion of quality control of a Scottish and Japanese blend that has gone on to inspire many new fusions such as Spanish Oak Kogei, which has sold incredibly well across the globe. The warming wood mild peat as well as their signature peated malts have proved to increase in value over time with only positive reports across their range. The Timeless series is presented in a 4kg resin case with the tree of life etched into the decor, making it a hugely collectable display piece that also contains a spectacular spirit. Only available previously as travel releases and now with numbers dwindling paves the way for steady increases in value over time.

Live bidding begins on August 17th at 7am PT at bid.gwsauctions.com. Pre-bidding is also available on the website now. The seller(s) in this auction warrant the genuineness of each lot.

Link to entire catalogue of auction and link to photos with descriptions

ABOUT KRUSE GWS INC.

Kruse GWS Inc. is the world-record breaking auction house specializing in Entertainment Memorabilia, Fine Jewelry, Master Timepieces, Royal Artifacts, Real Estate, Luxury Automobiles, Whiskey/Spirits, NFTs and NFT appraisals. Founder Dame Brigitte Kruse is the first auctioneer to be knighted by a Royal Family, the first female auctioneer to set a Guinness World Record and is a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction house continues to be featured in world-wide press. Brigitte Kruse built the world's first NFT marketplace with a live auction feature. The globally respected auction house has been featured around the world for sales of such notable items as Elvis Presley's personal jet, Marilyn Monroe's famous black dress, Marlon Brando's historic Rolex watch, Italian Renaissance philosopher Machiavelli's estate in Florence, Italy, and the 14th century celadon bowl owned by the last Empress of Vietnam. For more information please visit bid.gwsauctions.com.

