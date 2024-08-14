Tillmann Law Personal Injury Lawyers: Tillman Law Personal Injury Lawyers: New Name, Same Mission, Justice for the Injured Clients

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Tillmann Law is pleased to reveal our new name: Tillman Law Personal Injury Lawyers. We made this change to reflect our commitment to serving accident victims in Portland and to communicate our exclusive focus on personal injury cases.

Although the name is new, clients can expect the same top-tier legal representation from Attorney Aaron Tillman. In fact, we hope that our new name will give clients a greater ability to connect with our mission to obtain justice and fair financial compensation for individuals injured through negligence.

Our Beginnings

Our founding attorney Aaron Tillmann established Tillmann Law Personal Injury Lawyers to help protect the rights of accident victims in Portland and throughout Oregon. Attorney Tillmann uses his nearly two decades of legal experience to ensure that clients receive fair compensation after an accident or injury caused by another party's negligence.

Since we opened our doors, Tillmann Law Firm has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients. We frequently recover top settlements and verdicts for clients injured in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, bicycle accidents, pedestrian collisions, and medical malpractice incidents, to name a few.

Attorney Tillmann has been recognized throughout the legal community for his outstanding representation of injured clients:

The National Trial Lawyers - Top 100 Trial Lawyers

SuperLawyers Magazine - Oregon Super Lawyer

Martindale-Hubbell - Client Champion Award

We intend to add to our track record of success under our new name Tillmann Law Personal Injury Lawyers.

Contact Us Today to Learn More About Our Services

If you've been injured in an accident in Portland, you could have a personal injury case. Contact us today to schedule a consultation to discuss your case with an experienced Portland personal injury attorney. We work on contingency, so you pay no attorney fees until we recover compensation for your claim. We also offer a free initial case evaluation, so there's no obligation to reach out and seek their help.

We are located in the heart of downtown Portland, making us accessible to injured clients throughout Oregon.

